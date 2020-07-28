In light of COVID-19 pandemic, Badgers volleyball coach Kelly Sheffield pushes for move to spring play

Sheffield thinks it’s time to let each sport go its own way.

“For so (long) we’ve been trying to align ourselves with football,” he said. “I think right now we’ve got to separate ourselves from football and be our own thing. That’s an outdoor sport, they can wear face shields. We’re not wearing a face shield in our sport, you kidding me?

“What I think most (volleyball) coaches are wanting is football, you guys do what you’ve got to do if you’re wanting to continue to move forward and try to make that work, because there are some big time complications in their sport of moving to the spring.

“But ours aren’t nearly as significant. Move ours, get that away from there. Everybody can kind of relax. I’m certainly hoping that at some point here we say, let’s move to the spring, let’s take that off of everybody’s plate. Let’s make good decisions. Let’s not cancel. Nobody’s wanting that.”