How Wisconsin volleyball's super seniors took on building an impressive legacy

Hilley, who as a freshman in high school embraced the prospect of following the incomparable Lauren Carlini as setter, has more than lived up to that challenge by providing elite level setting and leadership.

“You look at Sydney, who’s been a four-year captain,” Sheffield said. “I mean who’s a four-year captain? And she got enough votes her freshman year to be a captain. Could’ve been a five-year captain. She came in here and has been a leader from Day 1.”

Hilley said her group’s focus always has been to leave the program better than when she arrived.

“We’re trying to make sure that our culture stays even after we’re gone and the people that are going to be taking over, we’re trying to mentor them and teach them everything we can before we’re gone,” Hilley said. “I think a lot of our class has been trying to find the joy every single day and appreciate every opportunity that you have to play.

“A lot of us didn’t think we would have five years to do this, so it’s hard to be sad when we already got a whole extra year to be here. It’s definitely going to be weird when I’m not here, but I’m just grateful that I got another shot at accomplishing our goals.”