How Wisconsin volleyball grew its youth camps to be the Badgers' largest

The drive from Minot, North Dakota, to the University of Wisconsin campus takes around 12 hours.

The volleyball team from Our Redeemer's Christian School has gone through it four times to take part in team camps run by the Badgers.

Coach Kara Nunziato and the players from the 60-student private school could shave an hour off their drive if they went south for camp at Nebraska. It's four hours shorter to go to camp at Minnesota, something they tried one year.

But what they've found in Madison is a deeper connection to the sessions, Nunziato said.

"They have a lot of extra details that just make the camp special and memorable for the team when it comes to the social, the off-court sessions," Nunziato said. "As much as we want to improve our skills, we also want to improve how we operate as teammates and players to make up a volleyball team."

A decade ago, Badgers volleyball camps were popular but not the top revenue producer among UW sports. Those were men's basketball and men's soccer.

The milestones that have happened since help to explain why volleyball is now far and away the biggest UW camp by revenue, bringing in more than double the next-closest team in the most recent available figures.

Kelly Sheffield arrived as coach in 2013 with a mantra to have the best in every area: the best serving technique training, the best nutrition, the best camps.

UW coaches have brought in their high school and club counterparts for clinics that serve as a recruiting tool for the team camps.

The Badgers' visibility in Madison has taken off with three consecutive Big Ten championships and the breakthrough in 2021 of the team's first NCAA title.

The crowds at the Field House have grown and UW has kept up with the increased demand by investing in the 91-year-old venue to make more of it accessible. Young fans get up close with players before and after matches to help build a connection.

That comes full circle when those kids, some as young as 4, come to camps that introduce volleyball to the youngest ages and work on position-specific skills for the more advanced players.

There were 684 volleyball campers across all ages in 2013. The numbers climbed to a high of 2,273 just six years later before the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted operations in 2020 and 2021.

Growing the popularity of the UW volleyball team and growing attendance at camps has gone hand in hand.

"I tell our coaching staff, my goal is every one of these kids you interact with here wants to come to a match in the fall, whether they make it or not," said Badgers associate head coach Gary White, who runs the volleyball camps. "And my goal for the kids that come to a match in the fall is for them to come be interacting with us more in the summer."

Teaching on, off court

One July weekend had 28 high school teams from around the Midwest in Madison for two-day sessions. On Sunday afternoon, four courts inside the Nicholas Recreation Center on campus and two more in the Nicholas-Johnson Pavilion at the Kohl Center alternated in producing booming serves, loud shouts and quick breaks for pointers from coaches and camp instructors.

Another team was in an off-court session where UW coaches and the instructors they bring in to work the camps pass along knowledge, go through video and grow social skills. Those discussions away from the court, some led by Sheffield, have touched on the importance of building communication and confidence.

"You're talking about just being a better person to create a better athlete or a better player," White said.

UW player Izzy Ashburn climbed down from the referee podium after a game in the Nicholas Recreation Center to get in a huddle with the Quincy Notre Dame team from Illinois.

Its coach, Courtney (Thomas) Kvitle, was an All-American outside hitter for the Badgers as a senior in 2014.

"There's a reason people want to come here," she said. "They're just winners. They train and push that a lot."

Being around the reigning national champions helps, too, Kvitle said. Not that she wouldn't have brought her team to Madison anyway; they've come three times with Kvitle, in 2018 and 2019 before COVID-19 scaled things back the previous two summers.

"Being a former player, I love to bring my team here," she said.

There were high school teams from Wisconsin, Illinois, Iowa, North Dakota and Missouri among the 13 in attendance for the second of the two-day camps.

Working closely with college athletes that players have seen on TV is empowering for the high school-age players at the team camps, said Chris Fitzgerald, a national analyst for volleyball scouting site Prep Dig.

The way UW coaches Sheffield, White and Brittany Dildine run their camps is an invitation into what it takes to be a championship-level program.

"They are so transparent about what they do," Fitzgerald said. "It's almost like you're living behind the scenes with the Badgers."

Central structure

Like those for all other UW sports and ones for cheerleading, dance and strength and conditioning, volleyball camp is run under a centralized structure with a common management system, Badger Sports Camps. UW put that in place in 2013, unifying what to that point was a set of different managers for each sport, usually tied to the head coach.

There's a component of recruiting — both in players wanting to be seen and coaches wanting to see players — in some of the camps but UW director of camp administration Tracy Chynoweth said it's a small part. A larger element is making a good first impression for the university on potential future students.

"Many of our kids stay in our dorms, eat in our dining halls, utilize our athletic facilities and navigate around campus in various ways," Chynoweth said. "And if they have a positive experience at a youth program and begin to think fondly of the university, obviously, there's other benefits to being a world-class research institution."

White, who came to UW with Sheffield from Dayton in 2013, starts planning for the volleyball camps in the weeks after the Badgers' season ends in December. He has employed more than 200 different camp instructors over the years.

The coaching clinic, now in early spring, has around 200 participants from high school and club teams. The Little Badgers camp for ages 4 through 8 and the Junior Badgers sessions for those 8 through 11 typically bring in hundreds in late May or early June.

Other openings have specific position instruction for girls entering seventh through 12th grade. One camp attempts to mimic training and development opportunities as Badgers players do them.

Prices in 2022 ranged from $65 for a one-day serving camp to $415 for a two-day individual camp with an overnight stay in a UW dorm.

UW's revenue from volleyball camps reached a high of $658,137 in the 2019-20 fiscal year, according to financial reports to the NCAA. The next closest sport was men's soccer ($314,720).

The team camp in the middle of July has featured nearly 40 teams across multiple sessions at its peak.

"If you're just looking for someone in here to be a drill sergeant to your team, that's probably not our camp," White said. "We want them to grow. We want you to learn something. But team camp to us, this is the start to your fall season. This isn't the end. This isn't you trying to win."

'They put in the work'

Chynoweth said the success of the UW volleyball camps connects with the success of the team.

"Whatever they're doing," he said of the Badgers coaching staff, "it's really important to them to do it well, whether that's recruiting or camps or competing on the court or competing in the classroom. ...

"For lack of a better way to put it, there's no stone that goes unturned in anything they do, whether it's a coaching clinic, a young kid camp, a recruiting camp. They just try really hard to be really good and create very positive experiences. And it's not surprising to me that they're successful in everything they do. They put in the work and they care about people."

Our Redeemer's Christian from North Dakota had nine players in Madison this summer to absorb on- and off-court lessons from Badgers players and coaches.

It's a small school but that doesn't impact the players' desire to get better, Nunziato said. That's the impetus for the long drives and why they have continued to end up in Madison.

"I just really believe that for athletes to play at their highest level they need to see and experience volleyball at the highest level," she said. "So in coming to Wisconsin, we've always had amazing support from the coaching staff here and even the Badger players to come in and speak life lessons. So the team just brings the program to the next level."