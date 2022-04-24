How Wisconsin volleyball great Sydney Hilley is exploring her pro career options

Sydney Hilley has been on the go pretty much since she brushed the last piece of confetti out of her hair.

Hilley has spent time in Turkey playing alongside some of the top players in the world, visited her former roommate and University of Wisconsin teammate Dana Rettke in Italy while checking on some possible future pro teams there and returned home to help train some of the next generation of setters since she helped lead the UW volleyball team to its first national championship in December.

She will head to Puerto Rico on May 2 to begin her professional career in earnest after a brief detour to Long Island. Through it all, she’s continued working toward her graduate degree in applied biotechnology, which she will complete in August.

“I’ve definitely been keeping busy with everything, which is good,” Hilley said. “Time is moving super fast. I moved out of my Madison apartment last week, which was pretty sad.”

But Hilley has ventured into her new world, exploring various opportunities, as she closed the UW chapter of her life.

The first thing that came up was the trip to Istanbul, where the VakifBank volleyball club was shorthanded when one of its setters was injured. Her mission was to fill in on the other side of the net so the team could have six-on-six practices.

“That was a really awesome experience,” said Hilley, who was with the team for more than three weeks. “I learned so much in just a short amount of time.

“Right from the get-go, I had a private lesson with one of the coaches when I first got there. I don’t think I’ve ever learned that much in an hour session in my entire life. Pretty much changed my entire setting form and learned a lot about different strategies and different types of play.

“The rotations are backwards overseas, so that was a little to get used to. Then I had to learn a whole offense with some Turkish calls for plays, which took a little bit. Just learning my teammates' names was tough because they’re all Turkish.”

Not quite all. She was able to play with two members of the United States' 2020 Olympic gold medal team, outside hitter Michelle Bartsch-Hackley and middle blocker Ciaka Ogbogu. The team also featured Olympians Bella Haak of Sweden and Gabi Guimaraes of Brazil.

“Those guys pretty much took me under their wings,” Hilley said. “It was pretty cool to be friends and teammates with some of the best players in the world. Just getting to hang around them was really awesome.”

Hilley didn’t get to play in a match, but that was in keeping with her expectations.

“I was just trying to be a part of the team for as long as I could and help the team any way I could,” she said. “I was just going with the flow and doing everything they asked me, learning a lot and having some fun, too.”

She went from Turkey to Monza, Italy, where Rettke is playing for Vero Volley Monza in the Italian league. Rettke will return to play for the same team next year, while Hilley took advantage of the time there to check into some teams that had expressed interest in her for next season.

“I got to hang out with Dana for a week and get to see her lifestyle overseas,” Hilley said. “She’s doing awesome, and just getting to see her was really fun.”

Hilley kept her hand in the game upon returning home by giving lessons to young setters and operating a couple setting camps.

Hilley will begin her pro career in Manati, Puerto Rico, about 30 miles west of San Juan. The reason for choosing Puerto Rico was mostly a matter of timing, as the season lasts just 3½ months, leaving open the possibility of playing in Europe should the right opportunity arise. The European seasons begin in the fall, which made it difficult to find a good spot after the Badgers’ season ended.

“It’s really hard, especially as a setter, to have that connection and relationship with people,” she said. “So Puerto Rico has the advantage that it’s shorter and you get to be a part of the team the whole season.”

Among her teammates at Manati will be former Illinois standout Ali Bastianelli.

Hilley also figures the experience will give her a sense of how much she wants to play pro volleyball.

“I’m going to see how life goes,” she said. “I’m trying to stay in the moment and do what I love to do. If that’s volleyball, I’ll continue that. If not, then I’ll go into my cancer research career.

“It’s definitely a hard lifestyle, being overseas for nine months. Some people can really thrive in that environment. For some people, it’s really hard. Dana is over there thriving and loving life. And when I was in Turkey, I really enjoyed it.

“But it’s not something you’re going to be able to do unless your whole heart is in it. For me, it’s just making sure that I still love it and my heart is still in it. If not, I’m going to be done.”

These days Hilley isn’t just thinking about her own pro career. She’s spending the week with her boyfriend, Jack Coan, and his family in Sayville, New York, to be on hand for the NFL draft. Coan, the former UW quarterback who finished his college career with one season at Notre Dame, is considered a likely late-round pick.

“Jack has no idea what’s going to happen, so that’s a little stressful,” she said. “Some people are like, he’s going to be drafted in the third round. Some people are like, oh, he isn’t going to get drafted. So he’s going to be sitting there watching TV and waiting for his phone to ring. It will be a little nerve-wracking, but I’m really hoping someone picks him up, hopefully the Vikings. But I’ll be happy with anyone.”