How this Badgers freshman earned more playing time after 'heart-pounding' debut against national champs

Part way through the fourth set against Kentucky on Friday night, Lauren Jardine found herself where she thought she be through the first four matches of the University of Wisconsin volleyball team’s season.
Standing in the corner next to the bench, cheering on her teammates.
But back-to-back hitting errors by Jade Demps led coach Kelly Sheffield to summon Jardine. All of a sudden she was living her dream, playing against the reigning national champions.
Her initial response to hearing her name called and then stepping on the court for the first time in front of a large crowd at the UW Field House?
“Heart pounding,” said Jardine, a 6-foot-2 outside hitter from Highland, Utah. “I’d always looked up to playing here, being in this building and playing in front of all the fans and being able to work hard with my team. Getting on the court was a little intimidating, but I realized I had a job to do and so I decided it was my time to do it. It was fun.”
It got even more fun moments later when she connected on her first swing for her first career kill.
“It was a really cool experience,” Jardine said. “Two-and-a-half years of waiting and then being able to go in and show what I’ve got was really fun. Being able to play with all these legends here, I was able to show who I can be with them.”
Jardine returned to the cheering section following a couple hitting errors later in the set, and Demps finished out the match.
But that cameo appearance was just a hint of what was to come Sunday at Marquette, when Jardine replaced senior Grace Loberg early in the second set and played the rest of the match, coming away with three kills.
Jardine figures to get plenty of playing time this weekend as the No. 2 Badgers travel to DeKalb, Illinois, to play UW-Green Bay on Friday and Northern Illinois on Saturday.
Everything is to be determined beyond that, but at least Jardine has put herself in the picture.
“She’s got a little bit of opportunity here in matches,” Sheffield said. “That’s earned in practice and it will be on her whether she turns that into more or less.
“She’s got talent. She can get on a ball quick. She’s athletic. She’s got the potential of being able to help us out. But she’s got a lot of work to do. She’s got to be mature and she’s got to make better decisions on the court.”
For now there are four legitimate contenders for playing time between Loberg, Demps, Jardine and freshman Julia Orzol, who is expected to return to action after missing the past four matches because of an undisclosed injury.
Sheffield appreciates having that kind of depth, noting a couple years ago his No. 3 outside hitter was defensive specialist ME Dodge.
“We’ve got more arms on the left than what we’ve had,” he said. “I’m not trying to lock in on a lineup right now. It’s September. We see what we see in practice, put something out on the weekend, see what it is and then get back to the lab and keep working and see what it turns into.”
Sheffield likens it to a basketball team that plays a lot of people early in the season then tightens the rotation as tournament season approaches.
“That’s part of the joy of coaching, watching and seeing who expands their game and develops,” he said. “Lauren is as talented as anybody we’ve got on our roster. She’s got a chance of being a really good player. It’ll be interesting to see when.”
Jardine understands she has plenty to work on to become a regular part of the lineup.
“I’ve got to control a little bit of myself,” she said. “It just takes practice of managing swings and being able to have a presence on the court. And being able to take care of business when the time comes.”
Jardine got a jump start on her college career by graduating high school early and joining the Badgers in January. She practiced with the team through the spring season but was not able to play in matches.
“I think it gave me a lot of perspective,” she said. “I was there to help my team get better, trying out different shots, being an opponent in practice. That helped me a lot in gaining the trust of my teammates.”
It also helped her acclimate to her new surroundings.
“I’d never been to the Midwest in my whole life,” Jardine said. “So it’s a little bit different culture than what I’m used to. People are really nice here, like really nice. In Utah, people are nice to a certain point where I’m only nice to you because you’re helping me. The kindness shows everywhere, but it’s abundant here and it shows everywhere.”
She also learned she’s not the first Jardine to be associated with UW athletics. She discovered John Jardine had been the Badgers football coach from 1970 to 1977.
“I don’t know if we’re related, but somehow all the Jardines are related,” she said. “My family is full of John Jardines, so I guarantee you he’s in there somewhere.”