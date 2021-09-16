How this Badgers freshman earned more playing time after 'heart-pounding' debut against national champs

Part way through the fourth set against Kentucky on Friday night, Lauren Jardine found herself where she thought she be through the first four matches of the University of Wisconsin volleyball team’s season.

Standing in the corner next to the bench, cheering on her teammates.

But back-to-back hitting errors by Jade Demps led coach Kelly Sheffield to summon Jardine. All of a sudden she was living her dream, playing against the reigning national champions.

Her initial response to hearing her name called and then stepping on the court for the first time in front of a large crowd at the UW Field House?

“Heart pounding,” said Jardine, a 6-foot-2 outside hitter from Highland, Utah. “I’d always looked up to playing here, being in this building and playing in front of all the fans and being able to work hard with my team. Getting on the court was a little intimidating, but I realized I had a job to do and so I decided it was my time to do it. It was fun.”

It got even more fun moments later when she connected on her first swing for her first career kill.