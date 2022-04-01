How the Wisconsin volleyball team is still celebrating its national title

Turns out there’s more than a trophy and a banner that comes with winning a national championship.

Even as it turns its attention and efforts toward next season, the University of Wisconsin volleyball team has been reaping the rewards from winning its first NCAA title in December.

Over the past few months the Badgers have been lauded and applauded at the Kohl Center, Lambeau Field, Fiserv Forum, the State Capitol and the chancellor’s residence. Still to come is a trip to American Family Field this summer.

They’ve been honored by a United States Senate resolution, complete with 11 “Whereases”, that credited them with having “brought great pride and honor to the University of Wisconsin and its alumni, loyal fans, and the State of Wisconsin.”

The theme of it all, according to coach Kelly Sheffield, is appreciation. That flows both ways, from the fans to the players and vice versa.

“The celebration is over but the recognition will continue,” Sheffield told his players after they attended the Green Bay Packers' playoff game against the San Francisco 49ers. “We will go and be recognized and we’ll enjoy that because it’s really cool and you’ve earned those things. You’re sharing it with people around the state.

“Sports matters here. That’s one of the things we talk about. And doing things the right way matters to people. That’s why they want to recognize you.”

That recognition extends beyond official occasions. For the players it’s part of their daily existence.

“It’s amazing how people are actually happy for you and celebrating,” outside hitter Julia Orzol said. “The region is proud of us. Even after the championship game, walking down the street you could hear all the time, ‘Congrats.’ This was a very natural thing, everybody knew what happened.”

Setter MJ Hammill said it’s especially meaningful when that recognition comes from the younger set.

“The coolest thing for me is knowing how much of an impact we have on other young girls,” Hammill said. “I grew up watching this program and that’s the reason I wanted to come here. To see random people that I’ve never seen before when I go back home say I watched your game. I didn’t realize the amount of people that are starting to watch female sports. To be a part of that is really cool.”

That sort of reaction is not limited by geography, as outside hitter Liz Gregorski discovered while on spring break in Florida with former teammates Grace Loberg, Giorgia Civita and Nicole Shanahan.

“As soon as you’re talking to some random people on the beach and you mention Wisconsin volleyball,” Gregorski said, “eight times out of 10 that person says, ‘Oh my gosh, I watched your match. Congratulations.’ It’s so cool and so heartwarming. It makes me so proud of everything we’ve done in the gym and everyone who’s come before us.”

The players got a reminder of those who came before them during their visit to Chancellor Rebecca Blank’s residence when they found a 1975 yearbook, which had a small photo of the first UW volleyball team.

“It looked like they were playing at the Shell or someplace,” Gregorski said. “It looked pathetic. To realize how far we’ve come and getting our program’s first national championship is surreal.”

The experience of attending the Packers playoff game is one that is likely frozen in the players’ memories.

“It was freezing,” said Gregorski, the only Wisconsinite on the team, who had been to one Packers game previously. “I don’t know if I want to go to another one. The thing that stuck in my mind was how are they playing? I thought if I got touched right now, I’d shatter. Are people actually enjoying this?”

It was the second football game Orzol had ever witnessed and her grasp of the game is admittedly tenuous.

“I still have no idea what is going about,” said Orzol, a native of Poland. “I appreciate the experience, but I’m not fully aware of it. I just know that they have to pass those lines and they have four tries and there’s offense and defense teams, something about that. That’s my knowledge.”

When it comes to spectator sports, she much prefers basketball — which made the trip to the Milwaukee Bucks-Portland Trail Blazers game a special one.

“I feel like the NBA is huge,” Orzol said. “It’s like this mythological thing, so I was excited to take part in this experience.”

That experience was enhanced by an opportunity to meet with the Portland players, learning that a number of them had followed the Badgers’ tournament run.

“Some of the players on the Trail Blazers said they watched our game,” Hammill said. “That is mind-blowing to me.”

Middle blocker Devyn Robinson got a chance to chat with Bucks rookie guard Lindell Wigginton, who was coached by her dad at Iowa State. And Kansas transfer Caroline Crawford brought along a photo taken 10 years ago with then-Kansas star Ben McLemore, now a Trail Blazer. He signed the photo, which was taken at a Kansas basketball camp, and posed for an up-to-date photo with Crawford.

But perhaps the highlight of the trip was a question-and-answer session with Portland coach Chauncey Billups, who was Finals MVP in 2004 when he led the Detroit Pistons over the Los Angeles Lakers for the NBA title.

Gregorski asked his advice for a team the year after winning a championship.

“Don’t get bored,” he replied, noting his Pistons team got bored the following season and failed to earn home-court advantage for the Finals, which they lost to the San Antonio Spurs in seven games. He urged the players “to find a way to stay motivated” during the regular season when the excitement level won’t match that of the Final Four.

“Good advice,” Gregorski said.

Advice the Badgers already seem to have taken to heart.

“You always have to keep in mind that the championship is over,” Orzol said. “You are doing those things but maybe don't even take those things as still celebrating but just appreciation of your good work. This is also motivating, like loading our batteries. So I really appreciate it but I’m just trying not to take it like we’re still celebrating the national championship. We have to focus on what’s to come.”

Saturday match

The Badgers will play UIC at 6 p.m. Saturday at the UW Field House in the second of four spring matches and their only one at the Field House.

Admission is free and parking is available in Lot 17, the ramp north of Camp Randall Stadium. Lot 19 next to the Field House is reserved for ADA parking.

The upper deck will be closed because of construction work.

The championship trophy will be on display on the south end of the Field House and the concession stand on the north end will be open during the match.