How lineup changes helped lead Wisconsin and Nebraska to volleyball's national championship match

“You're not in this, down to two teams today unless you've gotten better. It's a matter who can go out and perform with everything on the line. And that's what it's going to come down to, just like in most big sporting events.”

Cook has tinkered with his lineup much of the season, making a bold decision to bench two-time All-American outside hitter Lexi Sun and go with freshmen Ally Batenhorst, Lindsay Krause and Whitney Lauenstein at the pins along with junior Madi Kubik.

Senior setter Nicklin Hames said the team has come together as the lineup stabilized late in the season.

“We're flowing as a unit a lot better,” Hames said. “We just have this belief in each other that I don't think was there the entire season. And you can tell on the court just how much we enjoy playing with each other, how much we have each other's backs.

“I feel like a lot of times we kind of gave up in those tight moments, and now we really lean on each other. And we have overcome a lot of tight games. I think that's what's been the most special part about this whole run.”