How lineup changes helped lead Wisconsin and Nebraska to volleyball's national championship match

COLUMBUS, Ohio — There have been numerous improvements made in and around the UW Field House in recent years.
But University of Wisconsin volleyball coach Kelly Sheffield has one more major addition he’d love to make.
“We want a white banner,” Sheffield said.
That white banner, signifying an NCAA championship, is the one missing link in the Badgers’ impressive collection hanging from the rafters on the south end of the Field House.
And they will get a chance to fill that void Saturday night when they face Big Ten Conference rival Nebraska for the national title.
The No. 4 seed Badgers (30-3) will be trying for the fourth time to win that first banner, while the No. 10 Cornhuskers (26-7) will be going for their sixth. Only Stanford with nine and Penn State with seven have won more titles.
The Badgers have had the recent advantage over the Huskers, winning the past seven meetings, including two victories during the Big Ten season. But both Sheffield and Nebraska coach John Cook said the teams that have advanced to the final are considerably different from those that played in those previous matches.
“I think both teams have evolved,” Sheffield said, noting that last season’s finalists, Kentucky and Texas, also went through a similar process. “Our season has been a work in progress. Our rotation, our lineup has been that.
“Nebraska has been the exact same way. They haven't been in a hurry to figure it out. Neither have we. This is the best defensive team in the country. And it's really tough to score. It puts a premium on us being patient.
“They're younger kids. They're playing their best volleyball right now. It's been impressive to watch how they've put this together. And you're not surprised because it's an excellent coaching staff. And they've been through this rodeo once or twice before.”
While the Badgers have been prevailing in the recent matchups, Cook noted that many of the sets have been close throughout, with four of the seven sets this season decided by two points, all in favor of UW. The Huskers jumped on the Badgers 25-14 in the first set, only to see UW take the next three 25-23, 26-24, 25-18 in the most recent meeting.
That match proved to be something of a turning point. Nebraska hasn’t lost since, with a win over a hot Purdue team to close out the conference season and tournament victories over No. 2 Texas and No. 3 Pittsburgh to get to the final match.
“Gotta make plays and max it out when it matters most,” Cook said. “That's what we're learning how to do. We've won some deuce games since that match. And yes, Wisconsin has gotten better, too.
“You're not in this, down to two teams today unless you've gotten better. It's a matter who can go out and perform with everything on the line. And that's what it's going to come down to, just like in most big sporting events.”
Cook has tinkered with his lineup much of the season, making a bold decision to bench two-time All-American outside hitter Lexi Sun and go with freshmen Ally Batenhorst, Lindsay Krause and Whitney Lauenstein at the pins along with junior Madi Kubik.
Senior setter Nicklin Hames said the team has come together as the lineup stabilized late in the season.
“We're flowing as a unit a lot better,” Hames said. “We just have this belief in each other that I don't think was there the entire season. And you can tell on the court just how much we enjoy playing with each other, how much we have each other's backs.
“I feel like a lot of times we kind of gave up in those tight moments, and now we really lean on each other. And we have overcome a lot of tight games. I think that's what's been the most special part about this whole run.”
Sheffield also had to juggle his lineup this season, due primarily to injuries to middle blocker Danielle Hart and defensive specialist Giorgia Civita, who has returned to play with a torn ACL and a torn plantar fascia. He’s also integrated two freshmen into the front row in Julia Orzol on the left side and Anna Smrek on the right.
Smrek is coming off the biggest match of her young career with 20 kills, hitting .704 in the Badgers’ five-set win over No. 1 Louisville on Thursday.
“That was a pretty special night for her,” UW middle blocker Dana Rettke said. “But all of us know that she's capable of that. She's a phenomenal player. She has some really awesome gifts and works really, really hard. So we were just super proud of her.
“I don't think (Louisville) thought of her as a priority attacker. She just owned it. And it was really awesome to see, and you saw her confidence just continue to go up as the match went on. I was so, so proud of her. She really rose up in the big moments yesterday. And she's definitely a force to be reckoned with, absolutely.”
While some new faces have worked their way into the mix, both teams will have a lot of familiarity, something Cook alluded to in his post-match talk with his team, telling them “now we get another shot at our buddies.”
Cook didn’t want that to be interpreted as anything negative. Just that the two programs have seen a lot of each other.
“There's a tremendous amount of respect between the programs,” Cook said. “We've played them a lot, and a lot of those matches have been for Big Ten championships or going to a Final Four, competing for a national championship. They know each other really well.
“But right now Wisconsin set the bar in the Big Ten. They've won the championship the last three years and everybody's chasing them. And so it will be an honor to play them. And we feel like, OK, we've gotten to a point now where we've got a chance to win this.”
One thing, for sure, is that a lot of eyeballs will be on the match, which will be televised on ESPN2.
The Badgers and Cornhuskers set a record for the largest audience ever on the Big Ten Network with 375,000 viewers when they met Nov. 26. That eclipsed the previous mark of 266,000 for a 2019 match between UW and Penn State.
“And I wouldn't be surprised if (Saturday) night isn't the most watched volleyball match in history,” Sheffield said. “I think it's set up to be very compelling.”