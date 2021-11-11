How Jade Demps is adding a new wrinkle to the Badgers volleyball attack

It’s no huge surprise that Jade Demps appears to have carved out a significant role with the University of Wisconsin volleyball team.
That seemed almost inevitable given her talent and pedigree.
But it’s doubtful that many would have predicted that Demps would make her mark playing primarily in the back row and taking a place in the serving rotation.
“To be honest, I didn’t expect that either,” said Demps, a 6-foot-2 sophomore. “But I am glad that my overall game is getting better to the point that I can do those things. I’m really glad about that.”
Her primary assets as an outside hitter always have been seen as her powerful right arm and high-level athleticism.
There have been times that it seemed as if she might have pushed her way into the crowded lineup at one of the pins with a promising match or two, only to recede into the background.
Coach Kelly Sheffield long has maintained that it was just a matter of time before Demps became a difference maker for the Badgers. That would come with improved consistency and reliability.
“Jade has the ability to help us in a lot of different ways,” Sheffield said. “Front row and back row, on either pin. As her effort and focus increases, then her playing time opportunities go with it. I think she’s got the ability to be a very important player for us.
“We’re hoping she continues to show us that she should be out there. She can help us in a lot of different ways when she’s getting after it.”
Demps looked to have slipped into a substitute role behind Julia Orzol and Grace Loberg on the left side and Anna Smrek on the right.
But she stepped in for Smrek early on in the loss to Purdue on Oct. 31 and finished with 13 kills, her second most productive match of the season.
Back row attacker
A new opportunity arose for Demps in the back row with the loss of defensive specialist Giorgia Civita to a foot injury in that Purdue match.
Demps has taken over the three open back-row rotations and played the front row in rotation 1 for the past two matches. Freshman Anna Smrek has played the other rotations 2 and 3 on the right side to bolster the Badgers’ block.
As a result, most of Demps’ attack attempts have come from the back row, adding an element that has not been a significant part of the Badgers’ offense for most of the Sheffield era. She had a total of 10 kills with three errors in 30 attempts, for a .233 percentage in the sweeps over Northwestern and Iowa last weekend.
Sheffield said the lack of a regular back-row attack over the years has been due to a combination of factors. While the Badgers have had a number of six rotation players capable of attacking out of the back row, no one has established herself as a consistent threat, especially in comparison to the available front-row options.
“You’ve got to hit it at a decent percentage to give you the ball,” Sheffield said. “We’ve had really good middles, and on a good ball do you really want to be going to a lower percentage back-row set rather than somebody that can attack at the net? I’d rather get a swing at the net, especially with the middles that we’ve had.
“There are times against some defenses that it certainly helps to have another attacker. But I’m not willing to sacrifice ball control and defense just to have a swing back there. I think keeping the ball off the ground is really important.”
Demps was a six-rotation player in high school and club in Raleigh, North Carolina, and frequently attacked out of the back row.
“I don’t know if there’s any secret aside from making sure you stay explosive and swing high,” she said.
Serving success
Demps only had served three times this season, all resulting in service errors, until last weekend. Those situations arose only when the Badgers were running out of substitutions and had to leave her in to serve.
But that all turned around against Northwestern and Iowa when she served 31 times with just two errors for a .935 in percentage. What’s more, the Badgers scored on 58 percent of her serves, well above the goal of about 50 percent. To top off things, she recorded her first career ace on match point at Iowa.
“Her serving has definitely gotten better,” Sheffield said. “I think she’s got confidence behind the service line. I’m not so sure that was the case earlier in the year, but I think she feels pretty good in big moments back there right now.”
That only has come with a lot of work on her technique and her mindset.
“I would come in extra and work on my serve all the time, and I got to the point where I knew I could do it,” Demps said. “But I needed to connect it mentally and have that confidence in myself. I started working with our mindfulness guy Chad (McGehee), and it really helped me to realize that I can do this all the time. It’s something I can completely control. From then on I just went back there with confidence.”
Untapped potential
Demps said that growing confidence extends to the other facets of her game. That’s the case even when she receives some pointed criticism from Sheffield in practice. It’s all part of the process of reaching her potential.
“If there’s days or weeks when Kelly is really getting on me or coaches are giving me new advice all the time, I take that as a good sign that they see something and they want me to keep working because they still believe in me,” she said. “That gives me confidence. I also want to be the best player I can be, so I’m like, thanks, I’ll go work on that now.”
How close is she to fulfilling that potential?
“Nowhere near and I’m glad,” she said. “In my sophomore year, I would absolutely hate it if I was near my peak. That’s another thing that gets me excited because I know that I have so much more room to grow.”