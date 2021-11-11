How Jade Demps is adding a new wrinkle to the Badgers volleyball attack

“Her serving has definitely gotten better,” Sheffield said. “I think she’s got confidence behind the service line. I’m not so sure that was the case earlier in the year, but I think she feels pretty good in big moments back there right now.”

That only has come with a lot of work on her technique and her mindset.

“I would come in extra and work on my serve all the time, and I got to the point where I knew I could do it,” Demps said. “But I needed to connect it mentally and have that confidence in myself. I started working with our mindfulness guy Chad (McGehee), and it really helped me to realize that I can do this all the time. It’s something I can completely control. From then on I just went back there with confidence.”

Untapped potential

Demps said that growing confidence extends to the other facets of her game. That’s the case even when she receives some pointed criticism from Sheffield in practice. It’s all part of the process of reaching her potential.