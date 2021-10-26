How Giorgia Civita is playing for the Badgers volleyball team 3 weeks after tearing her ACL

Civita, who had been challenging Lauren Barnes for the libero job earlier in the season, performed her usual defensive specialist duties. That included serving, a role in which she has been particularly impactful since joining the Badgers last season.

It also was how she tore her ACL the fourth time. It happened late in practice the day before the Oct. 1 match against Minnesota. Exactly how she did it on a routine practice serve is a mystery to her.

“I hopped in the air and it popped out,” she said. “I didn’t do anything. My first three ACLs were like a change in direction. I didn’t do anything wrong on this one. The last one I remember taking a longer step and my leg was straight when I turned and it went out. But this one it wasn’t me. The graft didn’t hold.

“I was hopping in the air and while I was in the air I just felt it pop. I landed on my left knee and I was like, OK, I’ve never heard of anyone tearing an ACL hopping in the air.”

Civita knew the feeling all too well after experiencing the injury three times — once in her native Italy and twice during her four seasons at Wichita State. She figured her college career was over and her hopes of playing professionally were doomed.