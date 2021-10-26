How Giorgia Civita is playing for the Badgers volleyball team 3 weeks after tearing her ACL

Who says you can’t play top level college volleyball with a torn ACL? Or a torn meniscus, for that matter?
Certainly not Giorgia Civita. Or her doctor.
Civita returned to the lineup for the University of Wisconsin volleyball team last weekend just three weeks after tearing the anterior cruciate ligament in her right knee for the fourth time.
“It’s unbelievable,” UW coach Kelly Sheffield said. “It’s inspiring. She got knocked down, she picked herself up, dusted herself off and said to her teammates, ‘I’m going to give you everything I’ve got.’ It’s a remarkable story.”
The story was made even more remarkable as Civita made a successful return under stressful conditions as the No. 3 Badgers prevailed in back-to-back victories over then-No. 6 Ohio State in four sets on Friday and No. 14 Penn State in a marathon five-set match Saturday.
Civita admitted she had her doubts that she’d be able to get back on the court.
“Every day,” she said. “I tore it four times, but I never played without an ACL. That’s kind of like a new experience for me. It was a question mark every day.
“During the week there were times I couldn’t even make it through practice. I was like, how am I going to make it through an entire game? I wasn’t practicing for more than an hour each day that week. Am I going to make it through two sets? Three sets? Five sets? Two matches in a row? Everything was a question mark. But it held up.”
Civita, who had been challenging Lauren Barnes for the libero job earlier in the season, performed her usual defensive specialist duties. That included serving, a role in which she has been particularly impactful since joining the Badgers last season.
It also was how she tore her ACL the fourth time. It happened late in practice the day before the Oct. 1 match against Minnesota. Exactly how she did it on a routine practice serve is a mystery to her.
“I hopped in the air and it popped out,” she said. “I didn’t do anything. My first three ACLs were like a change in direction. I didn’t do anything wrong on this one. The last one I remember taking a longer step and my leg was straight when I turned and it went out. But this one it wasn’t me. The graft didn’t hold.
“I was hopping in the air and while I was in the air I just felt it pop. I landed on my left knee and I was like, OK, I’ve never heard of anyone tearing an ACL hopping in the air.”
Civita knew the feeling all too well after experiencing the injury three times — once in her native Italy and twice during her four seasons at Wichita State. She figured her college career was over and her hopes of playing professionally were doomed.
“When you tear your fourth, I was like, I don’t think there is going to be a future for me in volleyball anymore,” she said. “That’s what I told the doctor when he asked me if I want to play after college. I said that was the plan, but I don’t think I’m going anywhere because I didn’t even go a year playing when I tore it again.”
That’s when the doctor brought up the possibility of trying to finish the season with a brace on the knee.
“I didn’t even know you could play without an ACL,” Civita said. “I never heard of anyone playing without an ACL at this level. I was hoping the doctor would say we could try it, and it’s going well for now. Hopefully it can hold for the rest of the season.”
Sheffield, who already lost middle blocker Danielle Hart to a torn ACL earlier in the season, was assuming the worst. But when told by doctors Civita could give it a shot, a plan was put in place to ease her back slowly with the goal of maybe getting her back on the court by the middle of November.
“And clearly she’s back before that," Sheffield said. “The doctors say there’s no risk of further injury. If that was the case, there’s no way we would be doing this. But they’ve assured her and me that the brace is going to protect her. So it’s all about can she play at the level that is needed? I think clearly we saw that she can help.”
Civita, who played previously with the brace when coming back from ACL surgery, said the biggest challenge was regaining her vision and touch. She was feeling some anxiety as she subbed in for the first time Friday night but got a boost from the loud reception she received from the Field House crowd.
“It was awesome,” she said. “Honestly, it gave me the energy I needed at that moment. I felt everyone right there with me.”
Civita tries to ignore it while she’s playing, though the brace would seem to be a constant reminder.
“When you’re in the game, the less you think, the better it is and that’s what I’m trying to do,” she said. “Yes, I don’t have an ACL (injury), but I think it’s important to just forget that part. I can’t make it worse, that’s the thing that goes through my mind.”
Civita, who will graduate in December with her master’s degree in educational leadership and policy analysis, also is giving some thought to her future beyond the season. While a fourth surgery is possible, she’s not enthusiastic about the prospect of another round of rehab. And she’s coming to grips with the idea that pro volleyball most likely is not part of her future.
She ideally would like to be able to stay in the U.S. and pursue a career in athletics, either as a coach or administrator.
“I’m trying to explore my options and figure out my next step in life,” she said.
She’s also trying to keep her bad luck with ACLs in perspective.
“Everyone goes through stuff,” Civita said. “There’s way worse out there. It is stressful, it is hard. But when you see the big picture it really is just part of life.”