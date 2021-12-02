How Danielle Hart embraced a new role with the Wisconsin volleyball team after season-ending injury

Dana Rettke and Danielle Hart have this little routine they do most every day. They text each other something they’re feeling grateful for on that day.
One day this week Rettke texted Hart she was grateful for having a “semi-productive day.” Hart texted she was grateful for strength coach Kevin Schultz for all the hours he’s putting in with her.
“That’s one of the little things that Danielle brings out,” Rettke said. “The brightest lights of the day.”
Hart has taken on an almost equally impactful role as mentor and inspirational leader from the sidelines after a torn ACL in her right knee ended her season on the court for the University of Wisconsin volleyball team.
“She’s just an incredible resource,” coach Kelly Sheffield said. “There’s a strength behind her in her demeanor and her words. There’s a level of respect because people have seen the distance she’s traveled and the work she’s put in over the years and the skill that she has.
“She’s got a great mix of patience and competitiveness and the ability to communicate with people in a way that people understand. There’s optimism without judgment. I think she’s one of those people that you feel stronger being around. She just has that aura.”
Of course, this is not the way anyone envisioned Hart’s redshirt season playing out. The 6-foot-4 middle blocker steadily had improved after sitting out her freshman season, taken on an increasingly significant role and appeared to be in the midst of a breakout final season.
Her season then came crashing down with one false landing after a jump in practice.
“I was standing right there and watched the whole thing happen in slow motion,” Rettke said. “Your heart absolutely breaks for her. I remember I ran into the training room to give her a hug because I think we all knew it was not going to be great.
“She looked at me and goes, ‘It is what it is. I’m going to come back from this and I’ll be fine.’ She just knew this was going to be a small bump in the road. She can’t think about the what-ifs or the stuff she could be missing out on. Her mentality throughout this whole injury has been nothing short of inspiring.”
None of which is to imply the ordeal has been painless for Hart. First off, there’s been the physical aspect — the surgery, getting around on crutches for a time and the hours of physical therapy and strength workouts each day.
But the toughest stretch probably was last week in the days leading up to Saturday’s Senior Night activities.
“This last week with Senior Night was really tough, knowing that I was supposed to be a part of that and I was supposed to be going out with them,” Hart said. “I think it was another level of acknowledging and accepting the fact that I’m going to be here and have a year without them.
“Just coming to terms with that is hard because the hardest part of this injury, when I sat back and looked at the losses that come with it, was the fact that I’ll never play with the seniors again. And that I won’t be out there on the court with them chasing championships, the dream that we’ve been chasing together for all these years.
“The year recovery, yeah, that sucks, but I can handle that. That’s not the issue. I’m a patient person and time will come and I’ll be back out there. But those are things I can’t get back.”
Hart was not able to spend much time around the team immediately following the surgery, when her rehab schedule and inability to travel got in the way. But she’s been able to attend practice every day as her rehab progressed, sometimes helping out in drills. And she’s also been able to travel with the team, giving her more time to spend with her teammates.
“It’s definitely been taking on an entirely different role,” Hart said. “I’m really embracing that. There’s been team meetings, but I also like to follow up on that with individual conversations with players and seeing how they’re feeling on things and talking through things with them.”
One such conversation took place on the day her torn ACL was confirmed. Hart had a one-on-one with her immediate successor, freshman Anna Smrek, before the team headed out for a trip to DeKalb, Illinois, that evening. Smrek recalls that conversation well 2½ months later.
“Absolutely,” Smrek said. “And I remember every text she sent me after that as well. Mainly, she’s giving me all the confidence in the world, letting me know that the others around me have confidence as well, play loose and have fun. At the time I over-thought a lot. Even when I was in DeKalb, she was texting me, saying you’ve got this, have fun, play loose.
“She’s been a huge mentor to me along the way. She has such a spirit that even if she wasn’t around, she’s always making an impact somehow.”
Hart’s mentoring ways extend to her more experienced teammates as well. It was Hart who came up with the right words to help when Rettke experienced a tough weekend a few weeks ago.
“Danielle knows me so well and I know her so well,” Rettke said. “I was struggling a little bit mentally that weekend, and she was the one that really pulled me aside. She was like, you know what you have to do, stop worrying about the past. I see this is really taking a toll on you, just know that I’m here for you, I’m going to help you and it will be fine. We were texting a lot that night because she knew something was not right with me.
“She was someone I could rely on in that time, and she helped me get out of a funk there. I think that’s what great teammates do — they look out for you not only on the court but off the court too.”
Hart said she’s been able to get to know all of her teammates in a new light. She can relate to all of them, drawing on her own range of experiences.
“It’s definitely a different connection,” she said. “I think the beauty of sport is that a lot of these girls, if you’re being honest, are maybe not somebody you would connect with if it wasn’t for the sport.
“But the sport brings you together, and I think that’s really cool and you get to know these different personalities that you otherwise wouldn’t ever be around and love them for everything that they are. You get to embrace the different parts of people that really make them special. Before, I was connecting with these girls through playing and through volleyball, so having to find new ways to connect with them has been a challenge, but it’s also been really cool because I think in many ways I’m getting to know them at a deeper level.”
The silver lining to her injury is Hart plans to return to the Badgers next season and help ease the transition with the departure of this veteran group. Although she still had a year of eligibility remaining, Hart was planning to graduate in December and move on. That plan was scrapped immediately after the injury.
“She’s really important to this year’s team, and when the time comes, she’ll be really important next year too,” Sheffield said. “To be able to bring back one of the best middle blockers in the country is a pretty big deal.”
But that is not something Hart spends any time contemplating these days.
“I’m so not thinking ahead,” said Hart, whose rehab is a couple weeks ahead of schedule and should allow her to return to the court in June. “I’ve had meetings with Kelly, and he’s talking about how next year is going to be so exciting, this, that and the other. To me, it’s like, I totally agree with you, I’m all there.
“But my head is very much on this season that we’re still in right now. When that comes, it’ll come and I’ll be hyped for it. Right now I’m still locked into this team and trying to make big things happen and do what I can to help that behind the scenes.
“For me right now, time is a wonder. I’m so in the moment, today and today only. I am very much not looking behind, not looking ahead. The biggest thing for me is I want to enjoy the people that I’m around right now and obviously, the seniors mean a whole lot to me and the last thing I want to do is be sad while I have this time with them. It’s limited and I want to enjoy it with them.”