How Danielle Hart embraced a new role with the Wisconsin volleyball team after season-ending injury

“Absolutely,” Smrek said. “And I remember every text she sent me after that as well. Mainly, she’s giving me all the confidence in the world, letting me know that the others around me have confidence as well, play loose and have fun. At the time I over-thought a lot. Even when I was in DeKalb, she was texting me, saying you’ve got this, have fun, play loose.

“She’s been a huge mentor to me along the way. She has such a spirit that even if she wasn’t around, she’s always making an impact somehow.”

Hart’s mentoring ways extend to her more experienced teammates as well. It was Hart who came up with the right words to help when Rettke experienced a tough weekend a few weeks ago.

“Danielle knows me so well and I know her so well,” Rettke said. “I was struggling a little bit mentally that weekend, and she was the one that really pulled me aside. She was like, you know what you have to do, stop worrying about the past. I see this is really taking a toll on you, just know that I’m here for you, I’m going to help you and it will be fine. We were texting a lot that night because she knew something was not right with me.