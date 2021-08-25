How artwork and travel help make Badgers senior Danielle Hart a better volleyball player

They built a box that fits in the back end, with a drawer for the cooler, one for her camera gear and another for cooking utensils, with space for a Coleman stove underneath. There’s also a fold-out table top and a board that can turn into a bed with the backseats folded down.

She and three friends drove to the national parks in southern Utah last December, but that was just a trial run for her May trip.

She started out on her own and met up with friends along the way. The itinerary: the Badlands in South Dakota, Grand Teton in Wyoming, Sawtooth Wilderness in Idaho, then to California with stops at Lake Tahoe, Yosemite, San Luis Obispo (to meet up with former teammate Mariah Whalen), then picked up another former teammate Mallory Dixon at the airport and headed to Death Valley and Joshua Tree national parks, Saguaro National Park in Arizona, White Sands National Park in New Mexico and Big Bend National Park in Texas.

To cap the trip, they went to former teammate Amber MacDonald’s wedding in northern Georgia, an event that doubled as a UW volleyball reunion with 22 of MacDonald’s former teammates in attendance.