How artwork and travel help make Badgers senior Danielle Hart a better volleyball player

Danielle Hart possesses an inquisitive nature and an adventurous spirit.
That applies to everything from playing volleyball, exploring the country in her customized 2015 Jeep Wagoneer or learning new art techniques.
Case in point: While visiting Kauai, Hawaii, with friends and family members, Hart got her first glimpse of ocean epoxy resin art at several galleries.
She was hooked.
“All of my life when I see things that are cool, I want to figure out how to make them,” said Hart, a redshirt-senior middle blocker for the University of Wisconsin volleyball team. “This isn’t the first time that’s happened. For as long as I can remember, that’s been my personality.
“Like, that’s really cool, I want to go learn how to make that myself. It’s always been a creative side for me, and people are getting to see some of that now, so that’s cool.”
When she got home, Hart went to the Skillshare website and paid for classes to teach her how to make ocean epoxy art.
“From there,” she said, “through a lot of trial and error, I’ve figured out my techniques and what works and what doesn’t.”
Hart’s process is to mix the clear epoxy resin with different pigments to create the desired colors and apply that to whatever surface she is working with. She then uses a heat gun to make the waves, with blasts of heat reaching as high as 1,000 degrees.
“Different heat guns create different effects,” she said. “Then I let it sit for a few minutes and let some bubbles rise and then torch it over to get all the bubbles off. It’s so cool.
“It’s a medium that when you look at it, it’s the same whether it’s wet or dry. It’s really fun. What I love about the medium is that in a lot of ways it behaves like water. To a certain extent, I can control some things. But for the most part, I can’t and it moves in that same way and comes out unique every time. That’s really fun to see how a piece comes out.”
The result is a glossy sheen that looks like ocean waves flowing across items that range from charcuterie boards and serving trays to cell phone covers and jewelry dishes.
The ocean theme is appropriate for Hart, who grew up on the beach in Virginia Beach, Virginia.
“I’ve always had a love for the ocean,” she said. “My parents also are very design oriented and very contemporary style. This artwork is a very contemporary, modern looking artwork. A lot of my pieces have been inspired by aerial ocean photography from down by my own house.”
Open for business
Hart started out making gifts for friends and family. But she began to think there might be a larger market for her products after receiving enthusiastic responses to those gifts.
Thus was born shophartart.com.
Hart figured she had a good head start when it came to forming her own business, having watched her father, Jim, operate his business, Definitive Concepts, which provides home automation, lighting design and home entertainment.
“I’ve watched my dad run his business my entire life and I thought I knew a lot about it, and I did,” Hart said. “But it’s a whole other thing to actually own one yourself and you start to understand all the little things that go into it. I’ve probably learned more from that than from my time here in college.”
Hart basically runs her business on her laptop, using Google Sheets and Docs, along with templates for invoices. The rest, she’s made her own.
“I created my own website, which is really cool because web design has always been something I’ve been interested in,” Hart said. “Every aspect of the business has been really cool for me because not only do I love making the art itself, but the graphic design, my logo, my branding and my web development and web design, down to packaging things for people, all of that is really fun for me.”
Her growing business ventures, which also include photography and video endeavors, helped fill some of the free time last year when the fall volleyball season was postponed by COVID-19.
“It really was an outlet for me through this past year because it was one thing that COVID did not touch,” Hart said. “It was something I could dive into and lose my head in it. Bringing joy to other people has been really cool, too.”
When she started her business, she had to keep it totally separate from her UW volleyball identity. She was not allowed to mention on her personal social media accounts that she owned a business or associate anything with UW, much less the volleyball program.
But that loosened up this summer with the NCAA adopting a new policy to allow student-athletes the opportunity to benefit from their name, image and likeness.
“It was really fun to finally announce that this is something I’ve been doing,” she said. “The excitement back from the fans was really cool. That was a fun day. People are really excited for me and they’re stoked about what I’m doing on the side.”
Hit the road
When she’s not working on volleyball, her art or studies, chances are Hart will be on the road to someplace. Sometimes it’s just a day trip around the state and other times she’s off on long-distance ventures.
Hart and her dad combined to customize her white Jeep to make those trips more convenient.
“I drew it up and together we cut and built the whole thing and painted it,” Hart said. “It’s super custom and it’s just awesome.”
They built a box that fits in the back end, with a drawer for the cooler, one for her camera gear and another for cooking utensils, with space for a Coleman stove underneath. There’s also a fold-out table top and a board that can turn into a bed with the backseats folded down.
She and three friends drove to the national parks in southern Utah last December, but that was just a trial run for her May trip.
She started out on her own and met up with friends along the way. The itinerary: the Badlands in South Dakota, Grand Teton in Wyoming, Sawtooth Wilderness in Idaho, then to California with stops at Lake Tahoe, Yosemite, San Luis Obispo (to meet up with former teammate Mariah Whalen), then picked up another former teammate Mallory Dixon at the airport and headed to Death Valley and Joshua Tree national parks, Saguaro National Park in Arizona, White Sands National Park in New Mexico and Big Bend National Park in Texas.
To cap the trip, they went to former teammate Amber MacDonald’s wedding in northern Georgia, an event that doubled as a UW volleyball reunion with 22 of MacDonald’s former teammates in attendance.
“I think traveling is a whole lot of fun,” Hart said. “But it also gives you such a different perspective on life, on volleyball, all of the above. Your perspective changes the more you travel, and I appreciate the inspiration it gives me and the spark it gives just to think about things and what you value. Plus the memories you make on the road with these people.”
Count UW coach Kelly Sheffield among the envious.
“She is as fascinating a young person as I’ve ever been around,” Sheffield said. “She just loves seeing cool places. She doesn’t sit still very well.
“There’s many days I sit there and say, ‘I want to be her. I want to live her life.’”
Last go-round
Concerned that her outside pursuits might detract from her devotion to volleyball? Hart maintains just the opposite is true.
“I know for a fact that pursuing all these other hobbies that I have makes me a better volleyball player and a better me,” she said. “It all goes hand in hand. My confidence grows in all the departments by filling up my cup in all these different places.”
Hart, a late-blooming recruit from an area that’s not known as a volleyball hotbed, was the last member of her recruiting class after decommitting from her original choice, Virginia Tech. She redshirted her freshman season and played sparingly the next season.
Although often overshadowed, Hart has been a significant contributor as a starter the past two seasons, earning second-team all-Big Ten honors both times and honorable mention all-American from VolleyballMag.com in 2019.
She has averaged 1.78 kills per set, hitting .337, with 1.07 blocks per set in her two seasons as a starter.
In her own mind, she’s on the verge of realizing her potential as a player.
“I think I’m getting there,” she said. “It’s been really fun to reflect on how I came in and the player I’ve grown into and how comfortable and how good it feels out there playing with these guys in the gym. Thinking back to the development I’ve had since coming here from the East Coast with not a lot of experience at all, it’s definitely cool.”
Hart would have the option of returning for a sixth season next year, but she has decided to leave with a big senior group that includes three players from her incoming class — Dana Rettke, Sydney Hilley and Grace Loberg.
“It’s wild to me because I was supposed to be the lone one left from my incoming class,” she said. “While COVID was really tough, I’m so grateful that it happened because I’ve never had to go a season without them. I like looking around every day and I just can’t imagine these guys not being here with me.
“I think it’s the end of an era after this fifth year.”
Hart, who will graduate in December with a life sciences communication degree, hopes to play professionally overseas then return to run her own business.
“I just don’t know what that’s going to be yet,” she said. “I don’t think it will be (art) as my full-time thing, but I do see myself continuing to do these as people continue to want them on the side here and there. People get really excited about them and it’s really fun to make things come alive for people.”