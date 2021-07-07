Home match against national champion Kentucky highlights Badgers volleyball team's non-conference schedule

The national title won’t be at stake, but the University of Wisconsin volleyball team finally will meet Kentucky this fall.

UW will host Kentucky on Friday, Sept. 10 as a highlight of the non-conference schedule that was released Wednesday. The Badgers will play five of the eight non-conference matches at the UW Field House.

The Badgers missed out on a chance to face the Wildcats by losing to Texas in the NCAA national semifinals in Omaha in April. Kentucky then defeated Texas for its first national championship.

After the annual Red vs. White scrimmage on Aug. 21, UW will open the season with matches against TCU on Aug. 27 and Baylor on Aug. 28 in the Big Ten/Big 12 Challenge. Minnesota also will take part in the Challenge, facing those two teams on opposite nights.

UW will face Dayton in back-to-back matches on Sept. 2-3. Badgers coach Kelly Sheffield spent five years as head coach of the Flyers before coming to UW in 2013.

The Badgers and Kentucky will meet the following week in a makeup of a match originally scheduled for last September before the Big Ten Conference canceled its fall season due to COVID-19. UW then will play its first road match on Sept. 12 at Marquette.