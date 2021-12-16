 Skip to main content
High five: Badgers go distance and will play for NCAA volleyball title
UW VOLLEYBALL | NCAA FINAL FOUR

The fourth-ranked University of Wisconsin volleyball team defeated the Louisville Cardinals 25-23, 15-25, 25-21, 23-25, 15-9 in the NCAA national semifinals Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The University of Wisconsin volleyball team will play for its first national championship on Saturday.

The No. 4 seed Badgers advanced with a thrilling five-set victory over No. 1 and previously undefeated Louisville 25-23, 15-25, 25-21, 23-25, 15-9 Thursday night at Nationwide Arena.

Freshman Anna Smrek had a career-high 20 kills, including the decisive point in the fifth set to lead the Badgers (30-3).

UW will play the winner of Thursday’s other semifinal match between No. 3 Pittsburgh and No. 10 Nebraska.

Louisville (32-1) was led by Anna DeBeer with 20 kills.

