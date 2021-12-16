High five: Badgers go distance and will play for NCAA volleyball title

UW players celebrate a block by Dana Rettke, right, during their national semifinal game.
DENNIS PUNZEL
For the State Journal
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The University of Wisconsin volleyball team will play for its first national championship on Saturday.
The No. 4 seed Badgers advanced with a thrilling five-set victory over No. 1 and previously undefeated Louisville 25-23, 15-25, 25-21, 23-25, 15-9 Thursday night at Nationwide Arena.
Freshman Anna Smrek had a career-high 20 kills, including the decisive point in the fifth set to lead the Badgers (30-3).
UW will play the winner of Thursday’s other semifinal match between No. 3 Pittsburgh and No. 10 Nebraska.
Louisville (32-1) was led by Anna DeBeer with 20 kills.
