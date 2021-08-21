Here's why Badgers' annual scrimmage was not just an ordinary scrimmage

For the record, the Red team swept the White squad 25-21, 25-18, 25-17 in the University of Wisconsin volleyball team’s annual Red-White scrimmage on Saturday.

But from coach Kelly Sheffield’s perspective the match was a victory all around as all 18 players were able to get on the court at the UW Field House in front of fans for the first time in 20 months.

“It’s great to just get out there and play in front of fans again,” Sheffield said. “We had nine people who haven’t played in front of fans here.”

One of those was sophomore Devyn Robinson, who stood out offensively on a day when the defenses dominated.

“It was really fun playing in front of a crowd,” Robinson said. “The atmosphere was awesome. It was a little weird because they didn’t know who to cheer for. I was a little nervous at first, but I warmed up to it.”

Robinson led all players with 10 kills and just one error, hitting .474, for the Red team. She was the only player for either side to hit better than .275.

Sheffield is expecting to see a lot of big matches this season from Robinson, a third-team All-American as a freshman.