Here's why Badgers' annual scrimmage was not just an ordinary scrimmage

For the record, the Red team swept the White squad 25-21, 25-18, 25-17 in the University of Wisconsin volleyball team’s annual Red-White scrimmage on Saturday.
But from coach Kelly Sheffield’s perspective the match was a victory all around as all 18 players were able to get on the court at the UW Field House in front of fans for the first time in 20 months.
“It’s great to just get out there and play in front of fans again,” Sheffield said. “We had nine people who haven’t played in front of fans here.”
One of those was sophomore Devyn Robinson, who stood out offensively on a day when the defenses dominated.
“It was really fun playing in front of a crowd,” Robinson said. “The atmosphere was awesome. It was a little weird because they didn’t know who to cheer for. I was a little nervous at first, but I warmed up to it.”
Robinson led all players with 10 kills and just one error, hitting .474, for the Red team. She was the only player for either side to hit better than .275.
Sheffield is expecting to see a lot of big matches this season from Robinson, a third-team All-American as a freshman.
“There’s a different level of drive from her than there was last year,” Sheffield said. “She’s been through a season and she knows what this is. She got in here early this summer because she wanted to work out with (strength coach Kevin Schultz) and get locked in. That kid’s been locked in from the first minute that we started preseason. She’s wanting to go off.”
Primarily a middle blocker throughout her prep and club career, Robinson had to adjust to playing the right side during the spring season.
“I feel way more comfortable than I did last year because I was just kind of thrown into it,” Robinson said. “I feel really steady at this position now.”
Sheffield was pleased with both teams’ defensive play, both at the net and in the backcourt.
Robinson had five blocks for the Red, while redshirt senior Danielle Hart had five for the White.
Grad student Lauren Barnes had 11 digs for the Red to lead the way.
“The defense was better than I was expecting,” Sheffield said. “We had not only a lot of stuff blocks, but we had a lot of positive touches at the net. And our backcourt was flying all over the place.
“Barnesy was awfully good today. She’s picked up where she left off. But I could mention quite a few people.”
Freshman Anna Smrek led the White team with eight kills, while Hart and freshman Julia Orzol each had seven kills.
Sophomore Jade Demps had a total of nine kills — six for the White and three for the Red — and grad student Grace Loberg, who switched spots with Demps, had seven of her eight total kills for the Red team.