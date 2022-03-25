Here's how much Wisconsin volleyball coaches earned in bonuses for NCAA championship season

Winning the 2021 Big Ten and NCAA volleyball championships meant more than $200,000 in bonuses to University of Wisconsin coaches.

Coach Kelly Sheffield earned $124,250 for the titles under UW's policy on postseason bonuses. The payment was approved by the Athletic Board in January and the amount was disclosed by the school this month via an open records request.

Sheffield and assistant coaches Brittany Dildine and Gary White received bonuses of 5% of their salary for the conference championship and 30% for the national crown.

Dildine also received an additional 5% bonus for being named the National Assistant Coach of the Year by the American Volleyball Coaches Association. Dildine's total bonus was $42,482.80, according to UW records, and White's was $30,874.55.

Kevin Schultz, the UW director of Olympic strength and conditioning who works with volleyball, got a 5% bonus — $6,500 — because the team reached the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16.

UW's bonus policy awards coaches for conference championships and success in postseason tournaments. The money is paid from athletic department funds held at the UW Foundation after the Athletic Board and chancellor sign off.

The amount of bonus money that coaches earn escalates through the NCAA Tournament. In volleyball, making the field qualifies a coach for 5%. It's 10% for reaching the third round, 15% for getting to the Final Four, 25% for winning a national semifinal and 30% for being NCAA champion.

The Badgers paid out more than $780,000 in bonuses for three 2021 fall sports, most of it going to football coaches.

Football coach Paul Chryst had a change to the bonus format for his staff approved in 2016. He gets to decide the distribution of the total amount earned by the coaching staff and strength coaches.

The 16 members of the football staff earned a 10% bonus on their salaries when the Badgers were selected for the Las Vegas Bowl. That meant a pool of $558,000 to be divided up.

The payout went along the 10% level except for three coaches:

• Chryst's bonus was $50,000, half of the $100,000 that he put into the total. He has his base pay fixed at $1 million for the purpose of establishing bonuses.

• Tight ends coach Mickey Turner was the recipient of the $55,000 that Chryst and Brown didn't get. His bonus would have been $25,500 at the 10% level but instead was bumped up by Chryst to $80,500. Turner's move to lead the team's recruiting efforts was announced in February.

Women's soccer coaches received more than $24,000 in bonuses for the team reaching the third round of the NCAA Tournament. That level is worth a 7% bonus. Coach Paula Wilkins' bonus was $14,423.50.

