'Great season' in no way brought down by NCAA semifinal loss, Badgers volleyball coach says

“We’re striving for it,” he said. “Those are things that we want. We want to win Big Ten championships. We want to get to final fours and we want to win championships.

“But there’s just no way we could look back and say we just won a Big Ten championship and just made it to our fourth final four and say this was a failure. Hell no. Under the circumstances it was a great season.

“We want to be a program that puts itself in contention year in and year out. Texas has been in the final four something like nine out of the last 13 years and they’ve won one championship. Anybody that says they’ve failed is just a clown. That is so incredibly impressive.”

After having played in one final four (2000) before Sheffield’s arrival in 2013, the Badgers have made it there three times in eight seasons. They’ve made it to at least the Sweet 16 each of the other seasons, losing in the regional final three times.

The expectation will be to match or even exceed that level of success when volleyball returns to its usual fall season.

Still to be determined is what the makeup of the UW roster will look like. The Badgers have eight seniors who, thanks to the bonus season of eligibility granted by the NCAA, have the option of returning to play in the fall.