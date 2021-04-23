'Great season' in no way brought down by NCAA semifinal loss, Badgers volleyball coach says

There’s no question the University of Wisconsin volleyball team has set the bar pretty high in recent years.
Winning back-to-back Big Ten Conference titles and advancing to two consecutive NCAA final fours can set a standard that’s hard to top.
So while there’s some disappointment the Badgers came up short in their quest for that first national title with their loss to Texas in the semifinals Thursday in Omaha, Nebraska, coach Kelly Sheffield won’t consider the COVID-19 marred season anything but a glowing success.
“I could not be more proud of our season and of our team,” Sheffield said Friday eveningafter bringing home some takeout barbeque for his family. “I know many people think it’s championship or bust and that it’s a disappointment. I can never think like that.
“Do you put everything in? Are you prepared? Do you have the right mindset? You let the chips fall where they may and some nights the other team just outplays you.
“I think everybody is disappointed, but this team was as invested and went through more than any team I’ve ever had. They had to endure more. It was a great season and accomplished a lot of great things that true Badger followers will remember for a long time.”
That’s not to say Sheffield and everyone one involved in the team isn’t aching to fill that one void in the program’s resume.
“We’re striving for it,” he said. “Those are things that we want. We want to win Big Ten championships. We want to get to final fours and we want to win championships.
“But there’s just no way we could look back and say we just won a Big Ten championship and just made it to our fourth final four and say this was a failure. Hell no. Under the circumstances it was a great season.
“We want to be a program that puts itself in contention year in and year out. Texas has been in the final four something like nine out of the last 13 years and they’ve won one championship. Anybody that says they’ve failed is just a clown. That is so incredibly impressive.”
After having played in one final four (2000) before Sheffield’s arrival in 2013, the Badgers have made it there three times in eight seasons. They’ve made it to at least the Sweet 16 each of the other seasons, losing in the regional final three times.
The expectation will be to match or even exceed that level of success when volleyball returns to its usual fall season.
Still to be determined is what the makeup of the UW roster will look like. The Badgers have eight seniors who, thanks to the bonus season of eligibility granted by the NCAA, have the option of returning to play in the fall.
How many of those players will take that offer up remains to be determined. Only a couple have revealed their plans.
Redshirt senior Molly Haggerty indicated that she will not be back for a sixth season when she posted an Instagram photo of her waving farewell to fans at the UW Field House.
Lauren Barnes, who emerged as the best libero in the nation in her first season at that position, said earlier this season she planned to come back.
And reserve middle blocker Nicole Shanahan is expected to grad transfer for an opportunity to play, much like setter Mallory Dixon did last year in transferring to South Carolina for her fifth year.
But those and all other plans are still tentative as Sheffield will meet with each player on the team over the next week to discuss their plans.
“There certainly is more uncertainty going into this offseason than any other offseason,” Sheffield said. “Which is good because people have options. Options are great.
“I’ve got some ideas on what some people might do but we haven’t sat down and talked. I want all of them to be able to announce how they want to announce what they’re doing.”
Those expected to reveal their plans in the upcoming weeks include All-Americans Dana Rettke and Sydney Hilley, outside hitter Grace Loberg and defensive specialists Giorgia Civita and Deahna Kraft.
“We’ll lose some great players that have been here for a while,” Sheffield said. “No matter what happens, the cupboard won’t be bare.”
Sheffield and his staff have had a semester to work with two of the prized members of the 2021 recruiting class — 6-foot-9 middle Anna Smrek and 6-2 outside hitter Lauren Jardine — throughout the spring. They will be joined by the other member of the class, outside hitter Julia Orzol, after she finishes competing with her Polish National Team in the world championships this summer.
Sheffield also said he’s open to bringing in transfers in the right circumstances.
“We’ll have some scholarships available if there’s a transfer or two that can help us,” he said. “It seems like the transfer portal has been pretty active and I’m sure there will be a lot more. That may be a possibility as well. But we’ve already got a lot of young talent I’m excited to work with.”
One of those who established herself as an elite talent is freshman Devyn Robinson, who led the Badgers with 14 kills against Texas.
“Devyn is a special player,” Sheffield said. “A special mentality. She wants to be great. She plays big in big moments and that’s what you want. Very few young players are able to consistently play big in big moments. She doesn’t flinch.”
'An absolute legend': Badgers fans, former Wisconsin athletes share memories of Barry Alvarez
J.J. Watt — Arizona Cardinals
Just an absolute legend.— JJ Watt (@JJWatt) April 6, 2021
Came in with a vision. Executed on that vision with an immense amount of hard work, passion, focus and perseverance. Spread that energy throughout an entire athletic department, university and state. Left behind a legacy.
Thank you Barry!#OnWisconsin https://t.co/9ashnkKSMm
Russell Wilson — Seattle Seahawks
“Son... there’s this school up north, University of Wisconsin. They’ve got this Hall of Fame Coach, Barry Alvarez. You should play for him one day” -My dad HBW III when I was 10.— Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) April 6, 2021
Thanks for everything Coach. Grateful we got to spend such quality time together that year!
❤️ 16 https://t.co/laHVFv7eyf
Vince Biegel — Miami Dolphins
I’ll never forget the day I committed to Wisconsin. It wasn’t at a senior bowl picking hats, a high school gym, or even in Bret Bielema’s office. It was in Barry Alvarez’s office where Wisconsin football started and I would do it all over again. #OnWisconsin https://t.co/vkB5exhfP4— Vince Biegel (@VinceBiegel) April 6, 2021
Melvin Gordon — Denver Broncos
😔 you will be missed I promise 🤜🏾🤛🏻 https://t.co/JgMn09okEb— F L ⚡️ S H (@Melvingordon25) April 6, 2021
Vitaly Pisetsky — Former Badgers kicker
Coach, thank you so much for taking a chance on an immigrant kid and introducing this dream we all lived and made into reality in our time together! Your lessons off the football field will stay with me forever and I will forever be thankful for having you in my life. Love you! pic.twitter.com/u6yOb21TvQ— Vitaly Pisetsky (@VodkaAndWiscy) April 6, 2021
Thomas Hammock — Northern Illinois head coach
Glad I had the opportunity to learn under Coach Alvarez. One of the best to ever do it. https://t.co/qcn2aSRy1N— Thomas Hammock (@NIUCoachHammock) April 6, 2021
Drew Meyer — Former Badgers punter
Will never forget when Coach spoke to us the night before the 2013 Rose Bowl. He said, “Now some people say I got ‘swag,’ and I do. Swag is just knowing more than the other cats out there...”— Drew Meyer (@drewmeyer5) April 6, 2021
Coach knew more, and won more. His legacy and impact will last forever #OnWisconsin https://t.co/nGOxcgqpZp
Sam Dekker — Former Badgers basketball player
Coach Alvarez, a legacy unmatched.— Sam Dekker (@dekker) April 6, 2021
Created a culture of excellence that will last for generations. https://t.co/pAThk8wasD
Stan Feinstein — UW Class of 1964
When the Wisconsin football team was arriving at LAX for the 1994 Rose Bowl game, I went to the airport to greet them. It was late at night, around midnight as I recall. I wore my Wisconsin sweatshirt and was the only fan at the gate. Barry Alvarez led the team off the plane. He acknowledged me but that was it. My impression was that he was a big-time guy, focused on his team and the game. I had never done anything like that, but went because it had been years since they had played in the Rose Bowl. Is was an undergrad in 1963 and did not go to the game.
Dave Zoerb — UW Class of 1968
In late 1989, my wife and I attended a UW Alumni reception at a holiday college hockey tournament held in Milwaukee. During the evening of mingling, we visited with Pat Richter’s wife, Renee. She told us Pat was not there because he was in South Bend offering the UW head football coaching job to an exceptional candidate. Pat was planning to make that announcement upon returning to Madison. A couple of days later, Barry Alvarez was introduced as the new head coach. We felt we had an inside scoop!
I also served on the UW Athletic Board from 2007 to 2011, representing the Wisconsin Alumni Association. During that period for a couple of years, the Athletic Department took coaches from all sports and senior staff on a June bus tour around the state promoting the programs. At the time, we lived in Oostburg and one of the tour stops was at nearby Kohler. Kohler had raised a large tent in the community shopping center parking lot, and the alumni and public had the opportunity to meet and talk to coaches and former athletes which drew a large enthusiastic crowd. As the event was winding down, and people were leaving, it started to rain. Since our car was not close to the tent, we waited for the rain to let up. When it did, we were walking to our car when the door opened on one of the buses carrying the coaches and staff parked about 25 yards from where we were. Barry popped out flagged us down just to say “hello” and spend a couple of minutes visiting with us. He wanted to know our opinion on whether this event was successful from our perspective. ... It was! Totally unsolicited, and unexpected!
Susanne Voeltz
Our daughter Nathalie McFadden was born two weeks early — August 24, 1990 — so she could attend Barry’s debut against the California Golden Bears — and she did!!! It was the start of an uninterrupted love affair with UW, as an exceptional institution and UW Sports. Nathalie grew up on Langdon Street so was fully immersed in Saturday Game Day culture. While she moved to Chicago after graduating from UW-Madison, five years ago she returned to work at the UW Foundation and Alumni Association in her dream job promoting all things Bucky.
Nathan Lewandowski
It's sad to see Mr. Alvarez move on but I can't say that the news really shocked me. I believe it's critical to make the right hire for his replacement because we've seen programs across the country such as Nebraska and Tennessee falter, leading from bad administration. I'm sure Barry with have a helping hand in deciding his replacement.
Terry Gibbons
#History#love— Terry Gibbons (@Gibbons285Tg) April 6, 2021
Over the years I had many opportunities to meet Barry but what a outstanding Wisconsin Legend!
Steve Hill
Barry did an amazing job resurrecting most of Badger athletics, with one glaring deficit. His frank unwillingness to bring back baseball will be remembered as an unfortunate and lasting error that kept him below the pinnacle of the truly great— Steve Hill (@MrCoachSteve) April 6, 2021
Matt Beemsterboer
In 2011 I went to a gala and Barry was there. My gf and I found ourselves standing at a table next to him and I was so starstruck I could barely mutter "hello" with a nervous smile which he kindly returned. Thanks for everything coach!— Matt Beemsterboer (he/him) (@mbeemsterboer) April 6, 2021
Richard Kalson
Beano Cook always said in the late 80s that @BadgerFootball was the sleeping giant of the Big Ten and Donna Shalala also recognized this possibility and acted on it. When Barry Alvarez was hired during my senior year at @UWMadison , I thought that something special could happen.— richard kalson (@rdk1212) April 6, 2021
Bob Lewis
As a fan of the #Badgers since the 60s, Barry did the unthinkable, get the team to a Rose Bowl! Never thought I’d see the day. Amazing! Enjoy retirement coach!— Bob Lewis (@AppletonTech) April 6, 2021
Eric M. Tostrud
They definitely need to name the field after him. Alvarez Field at Camp Randall. He remade UW Sports.— Eric M. Tostrud (@EricTostrud) April 6, 2021
Chris Ehle
I think their should be some discussion on the coaches he has helped bring in. Besides women’s basketball, is there a sport that hasn’t had success during Barry’s tenure?!— Chris Ehle (@CJ_Ehle) April 6, 2021
Wade Udelhoven
Spotted Cow, Colby Cheese, and Barry Alvarez... Wisconsin's Mount Rushmore. #Legend— Wade Udelhoven (@wudelhoven) April 6, 2021