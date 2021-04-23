 Skip to main content
'Great season' in no way brought down by NCAA semifinal loss, Badgers volleyball coach says
UW VOLLEYBALL

'Great season' in no way brought down by NCAA semifinal loss, Badgers volleyball coach says

volleyball photo 4-23

Texas' Brionne Butler, front right, blocks a spike from UW's Devyn Robinson (10) during the second set Thursday in Omaha, Neb. 

 JOHN PETERSON, ASSOCIATED PRESS

There’s no question the University of Wisconsin volleyball team has set the bar pretty high in recent years.

Winning back-to-back Big Ten Conference titles and advancing to two consecutive NCAA final fours can set a standard that’s hard to top.

So while there’s some disappointment the Badgers came up short in their quest for that first national title with their loss to Texas in the semifinals Thursday in Omaha, Nebraska, coach Kelly Sheffield won’t consider the COVID-19 marred season anything but a glowing success.

“I could not be more proud of our season and of our team,” Sheffield said Friday eveningafter bringing home some takeout barbeque for his family. “I know many people think it’s championship or bust and that it’s a disappointment. I can never think like that.

“Do you put everything in? Are you prepared? Do you have the right mindset? You let the chips fall where they may and some nights the other team just outplays you.

“I think everybody is disappointed, but this team was as invested and went through more than any team I’ve ever had. They had to endure more. It was a great season and accomplished a lot of great things that true Badger followers will remember for a long time.”

That’s not to say Sheffield and everyone one involved in the team isn’t aching to fill that one void in the program’s resume.

“We’re striving for it,” he said. “Those are things that we want. We want to win Big Ten championships. We want to get to final fours and we want to win championships.

“But there’s just no way we could look back and say we just won a Big Ten championship and just made it to our fourth final four and say this was a failure. Hell no. Under the circumstances it was a great season.

“We want to be a program that puts itself in contention year in and year out. Texas has been in the final four something like nine out of the last 13 years and they’ve won one championship. Anybody that says they’ve failed is just a clown. That is so incredibly impressive.”

After having played in one final four (2000) before Sheffield’s arrival in 2013, the Badgers have made it there three times in eight seasons. They’ve made it to at least the Sweet 16 each of the other seasons, losing in the regional final three times.

The expectation will be to match or even exceed that level of success when volleyball returns to its usual fall season.

Still to be determined is what the makeup of the UW roster will look like. The Badgers have eight seniors who, thanks to the bonus season of eligibility granted by the NCAA, have the option of returning to play in the fall.

How many of those players will take that offer up remains to be determined. Only a couple have revealed their plans.

Redshirt senior Molly Haggerty indicated that she will not be back for a sixth season when she posted an Instagram photo of her waving farewell to fans at the UW Field House.

Lauren Barnes, who emerged as the best libero in the nation in her first season at that position, said earlier this season she planned to come back.

And reserve middle blocker Nicole Shanahan is expected to grad transfer for an opportunity to play, much like setter Mallory Dixon did last year in transferring to South Carolina for her fifth year.

But those and all other plans are still tentative as Sheffield will meet with each player on the team over the next week to discuss their plans.

“There certainly is more uncertainty going into this offseason than any other offseason,” Sheffield said. “Which is good because people have options. Options are great.

“I’ve got some ideas on what some people might do but we haven’t sat down and talked. I want all of them to be able to announce how they want to announce what they’re doing.”

Those expected to reveal their plans in the upcoming weeks include All-Americans Dana Rettke and Sydney Hilley, outside hitter Grace Loberg and defensive specialists Giorgia Civita and Deahna Kraft.

“We’ll lose some great players that have been here for a while,” Sheffield said. “No matter what happens, the cupboard won’t be bare.”

Sheffield and his staff have had a semester to work with two of the prized members of the 2021 recruiting class — 6-foot-9 middle Anna Smrek and 6-2 outside hitter Lauren Jardine — throughout the spring. They will be joined by the other member of the class, outside hitter Julia Orzol, after she finishes competing with her Polish National Team in the world championships this summer.

Sheffield also said he’s open to bringing in transfers in the right circumstances.

“We’ll have some scholarships available if there’s a transfer or two that can help us,” he said. “It seems like the transfer portal has been pretty active and I’m sure there will be a lot more. That may be a possibility as well. But we’ve already got a lot of young talent I’m excited to work with.”

One of those who established herself as an elite talent is freshman Devyn Robinson, who led the Badgers with 14 kills against Texas.

“Devyn is a special player,” Sheffield said. “A special mentality. She wants to be great. She plays big in big moments and that’s what you want. Very few young players are able to consistently play big in big moments. She doesn’t flinch.”

devyn robinson mug 4-23

Robinson
