Grace Loberg to return for bonus year of eligibility with Badgers volleyball team
Grace Loberg makes a block during the NCAA tournament match against Weber State on April 15 in Omaha.

 MARK KUHLMANN, NCAA PHOTOS

Grace Loberg will return for her bonus season this fall with the University of Wisconsin volleyball team.

Loberg, a 6-foot-3 outside hitter, announced her plans Friday on Instagram. She averaged 2.75 kills per set while hitting .254 during the spring season. She also had 2.13 digs per set and 16 service aces. She has 905 career kills.

The Badgers have eight seniors eligible to return for an extra season. Four have declared their intentions to do so — setter Sydney Hilley, libero Lauren Barnes, defensive specialist Giorgia Civita and Loberg.

Two are leaving — outside hitter Molly Haggerty plans to play professionally and middle blocker Nicole Shanahan is going to Tennessee as a graduate transfer.

Middle blocker Dana Rettke and defensive specialist/outside hitter Deahna Kraft have yet to announce their plans.

 

