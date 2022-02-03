Gabby McCaa joins Wisconsin volleyball team — her dream program

Gabby McCaa’s dream of playing for the University of Wisconsin volleyball team appeared to have died several years ago.

It turns out that dream was just put on hold for a while.

McCaa, a 6-foot-3 middle blocker who recently concluded her junior season at Boston College, announced last week she was transferring to UW, which is right where she always wanted to be.

That reality hit her as she called UW coach Kelly Sheffield to tell him she wanted to be a Badger.

“I told Kelly not only am I smiling ear to ear right now and just fired up to be in your gym, I know the 15- or 16-year-old me would be extremely ecstatic,” McCaa said. “It’s crazy to think, but the volleyball world works its magic in its own ways.

“I have no regrets over the process I’ve been through over the past few years, but I told him, somebody pinch me. I never vocalized it, but Wisconsin truly was the dream school and here I am being able to transfer into that program.”

As a young player growing up in Minneapolis, McCaa attended volleyball camps at UW and would come down whenever possible to attend matches with her family.

“I just couldn’t stay away from the energy in the Field House and from being in Madison,” McCaa said. “There were many times we’d just drive down to get on campus. It wasn’t an unofficial visit or anything like that, I just couldn’t stay away.”

At the time, however, the Badgers didn’t have a spot for her on the roster. So she originally committed to USC to play for legendary coach Mick Haley. But when Haley was dismissed after the 2017 season, McCaa decommitted and decided to go to Boston College, coached by former USC associate head coach Jason Kennedy.

She became a staple in the Eagles lineup and was coming off her best season in 2021 in which she averaged a team-high 0.98 blocks per set to go along with 0.73 kills per set and a .256 hitting percentage.

But with the Eagles mired in the bottom half of the ACC standings, McCaa decided to look around and see what other options might be out there for her.

“I was still longing for that competitive side of volleyball and wanted to contribute at that next level,” said McCaa, who played against UW setter Izzy Ashburn frequently during the prep and club careers in the Twin Cities.

So she joined the masses and entered the transfer portal. While she had an open mind geographically, she knew the kind of program she was looking for.

“I was pretty organized with the schools I wanted to reach out to,” she said. “A lot of them were Power 5 schools with winning records and notable coaches, whether they were new coaches or a coaching staff that has a developed and solid culture.”

She had conversations with a handful of schools, but when UW assistant coach and recruiting coordinator Brittany Dildine reached out, her search took on a different complexion.

“Hearing from Brittany, I could feel a different type of energy and excitement that we had mutually,” McCaa said. “That led to some more discussions about the potential at Wisconsin and how I might fit in. There’s not a lot of people that would turn away from joining the reigning national champions and I found myself in that position.”

McCaa knows she’s stepping into a competitive environment, in which playing time may be hard to come by. She joins returnees Danielle Hart, Devyn Robinson and Anna Smrek along with fellow transfer Caroline Crawford in competition for spots at middle blocker or the right side.

“My goal was to be at a competitive program and with that I knew that nothing was going to be easy nor handed to me,” said McCaa, whose sister Taylor is a freshman student at UW. “That wasn’t the experience I wanted entering the transfer portal.

“I know that I bring to the table energy and exposure to playing Power 5 volleyball going against higher-caliber teams. Their competitive gym is what I want to be a part of. I know from talking with Kelly and Brittany that nothing is guaranteed or written in the lineup yet.

“They touched on how diverse their starting lineup was this past fall and how it was often changing. That’s what I like about my own volleyball game. I have some experience playing on the right side as well as the middle and I’ve always wanted to just give what I could to a team. I’ve always loved that versatility that I could bring.”

McCaa, who is finishing up this semester at BC, will have one more year to complete her undergrad degree in family studies and human development at UW. She potentially has two years of eligibility remaining.