Freshman Devyn Robinson's 18 kills lead Badgers volleyball team to sweep at Indiana

Pick your poison. It’s a dilemma University of Wisconsin volleyball team opponents face each week.
Indiana, with good reason, apparently decided it didn’t want to let All-American middle blocker Dana Rettke dominate it Friday. But freshman Devyn Robinson was ready to step up and do the honors.
With the Indiana defense focused on containing UW’s middles, Robinson stepped up with 18 kills to lead the No. 1 Badgers to a 25-21, 25-17, 25-13 sweep in Bloomington.
Indiana’s defense stymied UW in the early going, recording eight blocks in the first set, including four against Rettke. But UW (7-0 Big Ten) made some adjustments and setter Sydney Hilley started feeding Robinson, who responded with the most productive match of her young career. She hit .654 with just one error in 26 attempts.
“Syd was running plays to open things up for Devyn,” coach Kelly Sheffield said. “They were following our middles, so Syd started sending our middles away from Devyn. Now it was up to Devyn to terminate on a 1-on-1 block. If you’ve got a right side attacker who can’t terminate, you can’t run those plays for her.”
Robinson had five kills in the first set as the Badgers were able to overcome seven service errors to go along with the eight blocks. She then broke loose for nine kills in the second set.
Robinson credited Hilley for getting her on a roll.
“I really felt the trust between us tonight,” she said. “I was just having fun playing with my teammates. We just had a lot of energy and I was feeding off of that.”
Sheffield credited Indiana’s defensive schemes with throwing UW off early on.
“About half the Big Ten kind of does the same thing,” Sheffield said. “But then there are some other schools that really give you a lot of different looks. Their blocking schemes are a lot different than anybody we’ve seen.
“You’ve gotta stay with it and figure out as you go. We were able to do that. We were able to scratch and claw in the first set and squeak that out and we just got stronger and stronger as we were able to figure them out.”
The Badgers hit just .140 in the first set but hit over .400 in the next two to finish at .316 for the match.
After being held to just two kills and a negative hitting percentage through the first two sets, Rettke broke through with five kills in the third set. She also finished with a match-high seven blocks.
“We stopped running her on the slide because they were doubling up on her on the slide,” Sheffield said. “She got a couple nice swings in there and got her confidence and her mojo back behind the service line. Awfully proud of the fact she was able to stick with it, because she was having a tough time early on.”
UW’s defense caused Indiana (2-5) plenty of trouble too. The Hoosiers hit -.022 for the match, with 23 attack errors and just 21 kills.
Wisconsin 25 25 25
Indiana 21 17 13
WISCONSIN (kills-digs-blocks) — Robinson 18-2-2, Rettke 7-3-7, Hart 6-1-2, Haggerty 6-2-2, Loberg 4-10-1, Demps 2-0-0, Hilley 1-9-4, Barnes 0-9-0, Hammill 0-0-0, Ashburn 0-5-0, Kraft 0-0-0. Totals 44-41-9.
INDIANA (kills-digs-blocks) — Kjolhede 5-1-3, Geddes 5-1-2, Stockham 4-5-2, Edwards 4-1-2, Blackwell 3-0-4, Westbeld 0-6-1, Oliphant 0-2-0, Armstrong 0-10-0, Zulauf 0-4-0, Fitzner 0-3-0. Totals 21-33-10.
Hitting percentage — W .316, I -.022. Aces — W 4 (Rettke 2), I 4 (Armstrong 3). Assists — W 40 (Hilley 34), I 21 (Westbeld 12).