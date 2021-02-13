Freshman Devyn Robinson's 18 kills lead Badgers volleyball team to sweep at Indiana

Robinson credited Hilley for getting her on a roll.

“I really felt the trust between us tonight,” she said. “I was just having fun playing with my teammates. We just had a lot of energy and I was feeding off of that.”

Sheffield credited Indiana’s defensive schemes with throwing UW off early on.

“About half the Big Ten kind of does the same thing,” Sheffield said. “But then there are some other schools that really give you a lot of different looks. Their blocking schemes are a lot different than anybody we’ve seen.

“You’ve gotta stay with it and figure out as you go. We were able to do that. We were able to scratch and claw in the first set and squeak that out and we just got stronger and stronger as we were able to figure them out.”

The Badgers hit just .140 in the first set but hit over .400 in the next two to finish at .316 for the match.

After being held to just two kills and a negative hitting percentage through the first two sets, Rettke broke through with five kills in the third set. She also finished with a match-high seven blocks.