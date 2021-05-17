Former Iowa libero Joslyn Boyer joins Badgers volleyball team

Eight words.

By Joslyn Boyer’s count, that’s how many it took to set in motion the new direction of her college volleyball career. More or less.

Boyer, a sophomore libero at Iowa, was looking for a new challenge when she decided to put her name in the transfer portal about two weeks ago. Within the first day or so she received an email from University of Wisconsin coach Kelly Sheffield.

“It was short and sweet,” Boyer said. “It was, ‘Hey, give me a call if you want.’ I did and I’m glad I did.”

Boyer’s call to Sheffield led the way to her committing to transfer to UW, where she will have three years of eligibility remaining.

While she had been contacted by “a decent amount” of schools, once she heard from UW she pretty much knew where she wanted to go.

“I was never talking to a bunch of schools because I kind of knew what I wanted,” Boyer said. “I wanted a big conference, I wanted a team that will win and compete for a national championship. So just talking to (Sheffield) and having that connection with him was cool. That narrowed down my search, for sure.