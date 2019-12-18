Former Badgers volleyball players offer words of wisdom to this year's team

“Gritty. While I think we had some amazing athletes on our team, what really made us special at the end of the season was our ability to stay focused on the larger goal at hand and doing anything and everything to get there. — Crystal Graff

What is something that you want to tell the current team as they move forward in the journey?

“Embrace every moment in this journey. Embrace those moments in the match where you feel like you’re struggling and nothing can go right. Embrace those moments when you’re absolutely going off and everything you touch is gold. Look to your teammates for STRENGTH and give them everything you have in return. Exude confidence and composure knowing you have put the work in and continue to put the work in every single day. Take a moment to breathe it all in and fully feel the magnitude of what you’re pursuing. After this season, you’ll never get to compete with this exact group of amazing people again, so go out there and make the most out of every moment you have. Show the world it’s your time.... it’s Badger Volleyball’s time. Go get some. — Lauren Carlini