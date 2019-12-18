Former Badgers volleyball players offer words of wisdom to this year's team

PITTSBURGH — Name one thing you wish someone would’ve told you before you finished playing volleyball at Wisconsin.
What is something that you want to tell the current team as they move forward in the journey?
Those are just a couple of the questions/topics for discussion that coach Kelly Sheffield emailed to a cross section of former University of Wisconsin volleyball players, seeking words of wisdom that could benefit this year’s team on its run to the NCAA Final Four.
The responses were as varied as the personalities of those who wore a UW uniform before this year’s team, which is two wins away from capturing the program’s first national title. The No. 4 seed Badgers (26-6) will face No. 1 Baylor (29-1) on Thursday night at 6 p.m. in the first national semifinal, followed by No. 3 Stanford (28-4) vs. No. 7 Minnesota (27-5).
Before the Badgers headed here, Sheffield read some of the insights offered by the alums to his players.
“It just shows how invested they are,” junior setter Sydney Hilley said. “It’s like they’re still a part of the team. That’s something that’s really special. When you leave you’re not really gone. You’re still connected and you still care what happens. We still hear about them all the time. It’s a Badger family.”
Following is a sampling of responses from some of those alums:
Name one thing you wish someone would’ve told you before you finished playing volleyball at Wisconsin.
“I wish someone would have told me just enjoy each and every minute because it goes by so fast you don’t even have time to realize it. To know that nothing else can even come close to the bond, blood, sweat, and tears that you go through with your teammates. To know that you will never be apart of something as special as this ever in your life. You will miss it more than you can ever imagine. I wish someone told me how many people and kids looked up to you to know that people wanted to be you and to not take it for granted.” — Courtney (Thomas) Kvitle
“I wish someone would have told me that there is truly nothing that compares to being on a team where everyone is fighting for the same exact dream with their entire hearts and souls.” — Lauren Carlini
What’s the biggest thing you learned from Wisconsin volleyball that still applies in your life now?
“There is opportunity in every single moment. The sun rises and the sun sets, and there’s always something to look forward to. I was absolutely a “glass half empty” kind of person coming into Wisconsin. I used it as a defense mechanism on why I couldn’t accomplish something, an excuse as to why I wasn’t perfect. It’s a really exhausting, defeating, dumb mentality. I have coworkers who talk this way and act this way and I just think ‘man, try playing volleyball at Wisconsin and then come tell me about how hard your life is.’ After running the stadium my junior year, after my attitude breakthrough, I remember saying to myself ‘wow, I am so glad I ran that thing in 15 degrees, with ice on the steps, in 50 minutes, because only 15 others in the world can say that too.’ After I adopted this kind of mentality, I was unstoppable.” — Kelli Bates
“The biggest thing I learned from Wisconsin volleyball is how to be unshakably confident and be a leader in even the hardest circumstances. Entering the real world, it has become more apparent to me how much people are afraid of confident women. But there needs to be more of us in this world. Take everything you learned from your teammates and your coaches and go out into the world and be a confident, strong, fearless leader.” — Amber MacDonald
“Find your why. Find your ultimate passion in life — why you do the things you do. Unfortunately volleyball won’t last forever, but your passion in life will. Find who you are outside of volleyball and what keeps your fire going.” — Tionna Williams
“Don’t let anyone tell you that you can’t mix business with pleasure.” — Haleigh Nelson
“What I learned from Wisconsin volleyball is loyalty and hard work. The real world is easy. Wisconsin taught me responsibility, dedication, and something bigger than myself. When you leave there you will realize being apart of something bigger than you is tough and dealing with all of the selfish people in the world can be overwhelming because you don’t understand why they don’t think like you.” — Courtney (Thomas) Kvitle
Name one thing you’re MOST proud of that you (and your crew) started that the team still does (to your knowledge)?
“We revolutionized the Badger bench and set the precedent that we are the best bench in the nation by the way we engage in the match and support one another.” — Caroline Workman
“I am most proud of how we did (and continue to) absolutely crush teams’ souls on defense. The Badgers are ruthless, scrappy defenders and we give maximum effort on every single defensive play ... you won’t know if you don’t go.” — Lauren Carlini
Explain what the postseason tournament meant/means to you as a Badger.
“Being in the tournament my last two years was by far my most cherished memories throughout my college career. It's what your entire college career has led up to, it's do or die. Being a competitor, those are the situations I love the most.” — Ellen Chapman
“Post-season to me means proving everyone wrong. Having the chance to go out every night and end a team’s season was so thrilling. To be that good. To be that powerful! And that’s how we came in: with force.” — Lauryn Gillis
If you can think of one word to explain what your team(s) was like, what is it? Explain.
“Perfect. I never thought it then but I knew it immediately after my final point in 2016. We never won it all, and I always thought I would feel like we failed if I graduated without once leading that program to the top where it belongs. But in that instant — the moment I thought would tear my heart to pieces and leave me full of regret — I was happy. To this day, I still can’t believe I felt that way at the end of that match. That’s how I know that even though those teams weren’t flawless, undefeated, or national champions … they were perfect. — Haleigh Nelson
“Gritty. While I think we had some amazing athletes on our team, what really made us special at the end of the season was our ability to stay focused on the larger goal at hand and doing anything and everything to get there. — Crystal Graff
What is something that you want to tell the current team as they move forward in the journey?
“Embrace every moment in this journey. Embrace those moments in the match where you feel like you’re struggling and nothing can go right. Embrace those moments when you’re absolutely going off and everything you touch is gold. Look to your teammates for STRENGTH and give them everything you have in return. Exude confidence and composure knowing you have put the work in and continue to put the work in every single day. Take a moment to breathe it all in and fully feel the magnitude of what you’re pursuing. After this season, you’ll never get to compete with this exact group of amazing people again, so go out there and make the most out of every moment you have. Show the world it’s your time.... it’s Badger Volleyball’s time. Go get some. — Lauren Carlini
“No one can stop you. No one can stop this team. It’s easy to get so amped and jacked for these moments, but remember all of the hard days where you wished you’d be back in this moment, and remember where you want to go. Live in the present, the previous point and the next point don’t exist. You are responsible for the current point, touch, rep. Do everything in your control to make it the best one yet. If it’s tough, make it good, and don’t get beat. You are playing for something bigger than yourself, and that is the greatest blessing. You’re living out a dream, enjoy it, have fun, and play with all of the love you can give, then there will be no regrets! Badger fans and Badger alum are cheering you on every step of the way! Go and get what we’ve worked long and hard for.” — Kelli Bates
“Love each other, embrace the hard, and always take two dinner rolls at a meal.” — Haleigh Nelson
Photo: Badgers sweep Nebraska to advance to Final Four