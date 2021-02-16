Former Badgers player Tiffany Clark set for pro volleyball league

“It definitely brings a different strategy to the game,” said Clark, who has been in Dallas for about 10 days training for the Feb. 27 season opener. “It introduces another layer of complexity, but also fun to a game I’ve been playing since I was 11 years-old. It will be really different switching teams every week. But I also think it presents a cool challenge.”

While Clark is the only ex-Badgers player in the league, she is surrounded by a lot of familiar faces. Roughly 40% of the league consists of former Big Ten Conference players, including two-time Olympian Jordan Larson from Nebraska and seven players from Minnesota, the most of any school.

“There’s a ton of Gophers here, it’s ridiculous,” Clark said. “It was kind of weird the first couple days. We did ‘team building’ activities and I had discussions with Taylor Morgan and Samantha Swenson and at first I was bristling, like ewww, this is weird. Then we went through the exercises and we told our stories and were having conversations we were never able to have when we were in college. Then I was like, wow, these people are like real people and I’ve had some of the same experiences as them.