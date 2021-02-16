Former Badgers player Tiffany Clark set for pro volleyball league

As a young volleyball player growing up in Naperville, Illinois, Tiffany Clark would watch her favorite college players compete and imagine she might someday get to follow in their footsteps.
And so she did, first at Michigan and then for three seasons with the University of Wisconsin volleyball team. But until relatively recently, that’s as far as she thought she could go in the sport.
“Growing up in the volleyball community I always loved watching these amazing girls in college,” Clark said. “I’d have these idols in college, but once they graduated they kind of dropped off the map when they went overseas.”
Clark now finds herself as part of an effort to change that scenario with the new Athletes United (AU) Volleyball league, which begins play next week in Dallas. Clark is one of 44 players who will be competing for six weeks in the latest venture to establish a professional league in the United States.
“I think having this league here in the U.S. will be a really cool opportunity for young girls to see this is what a professional volleyball player looks like, that’s what I want to be,” she said. “I think it’s really special that way.”
There have been several other attempts at pro volleyball in the U.S., the most recent ending after one year in 2002.
Athletes United Volleyball, which is sanctioned by USA Volleyball, will try a revolutionary model with no owners or specific teams. Four teams will be selected by captains and players will compile points based on individual stats and their teams’ results. And after each week the top four players in the point standings become captains and redraft their teams, who each will have a coach. All the matches will be played on weekends in Dallas. Players are guaranteed $10,000 for the six weeks, with performance bonuses added.
UW coach Kelly Sheffield, for one, hopes the league has found a successful formula.
“I think it’s really important,” Sheffield said. “The size and magnitude of how many people play our game at a juniors level and the collegiate level, the fact that we don’t have a pro league here is just criminal. We’ve tried to get it off the ground and for whatever reason just hasn’t gone anywhere. I think this is a really good start. It’s a really intriguing concept.
“Elite athletes shouldn’t have to make the decision of, I love the game but I have to go to a different country to play it. There ought to be something here that allows them to continue to play and compete and get paid for it. I’m really hoping this gets off the ground.”
AU operated a softball league with a similar concept in the Chicago area last summer.
“It definitely brings a different strategy to the game,” said Clark, who has been in Dallas for about 10 days training for the Feb. 27 season opener. “It introduces another layer of complexity, but also fun to a game I’ve been playing since I was 11 years-old. It will be really different switching teams every week. But I also think it presents a cool challenge.”
While Clark is the only ex-Badgers player in the league, she is surrounded by a lot of familiar faces. Roughly 40% of the league consists of former Big Ten Conference players, including two-time Olympian Jordan Larson from Nebraska and seven players from Minnesota, the most of any school.
“There’s a ton of Gophers here, it’s ridiculous,” Clark said. “It was kind of weird the first couple days. We did ‘team building’ activities and I had discussions with Taylor Morgan and Samantha Swenson and at first I was bristling, like ewww, this is weird. Then we went through the exercises and we told our stories and were having conversations we were never able to have when we were in college. Then I was like, wow, these people are like real people and I’ve had some of the same experiences as them.
“Even with the Olympians, having conversations with them it was like we are more alike than we are different. Even though I’ve idolized a player for so long, we still are kind of the same.”
Clark’s path from Madison to Dallas has to be among the more improbable ones.
About a month after her final match as a Badgers player in the NCAA championship, she underwent surgery to repair a torn labrum in her right hip that plagued her throughout her senior year. While rehabbing from that surgery she realized that her left hip also was ailing and an MRI revealed another torn labrum that required surgery.
“My surgeon said the right one was one of the worst hips she’d ever seen,” Clark said. “That was really hard news to hear. Rehab is really hard. I now have a lot of respect for people who go through those injuries and come back. Those are really inspiring to me.”
Thus inspired, she was determined to get back into volleyball shape and began light training at her former club, Sports Performance in Aurora, Illinois, until it was closed down by the COVID-19 pandemic. She was unable to work out with her former UW teammates because of strict protocols, so she headed to Asheville, North Carolina, where one of her former Sports Performance coaches had started a club.
Shortly after Christmas she received a call from U.S. National Team coach Karch Kiraly, asking if she was available to come to Anaheim, California, to work with team members such as Tori Dixon, Karsta Lowe, Rachael Adams and Larson.
“They needed another passer,” Clark said, ‘and I was like, hell yeah, I’ll be out there tomorrow. How could I pass up at opportunity to go train in the USA gym?”
Clark is hopeful that turn of events could open new doors for her career going forward.
“I was getting to know the USA staff and they were getting to know me because I had never really trained in the gym with Karch before,” she said. “So that was a really cool experience and I know they liked what they saw.
“I know Karch is watching closely how these games go and how my performance is because he’s never actually watched me in a professional game before. Depending on how well I do will determine whether I get an invitation to the USA gym and be a libero with them. That’s my goal, but I’m just focusing on AU now.
“It’s so fun to be playing with six people on each side of the court again. It’s like a dream, honestly.”