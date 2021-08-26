Five things you need to know as the second-ranked Badgers open their volleyball season this weekend

“I think Wisconsin is surely the team to beat, not only because of its talent but because it’s been right there the past two years knocking on the door,” Feinswog said. “That experience is invaluable.”

Feinswog says he’d be stunned if anyone besides those five teams wins it all.

Star power

In addition to UW’s Dana Rettke and Sydney Hilley, who have six first-team All-American honors between them, fans will get a chance to watch three others who were on the top squad in the spring — Minnesota’s Stephanie Samedy and Baylor’s Yosianna Pressley and Avery Skinner.

The Badgers won’t have to face Samedy until later this season, but they should have their hands full with Pressley and Skinner on Saturday.

UW already has played against Pressley three times and she’s had big matches in each. The 2019 national Player of the Year had 32 kills in their first meeting in 2018 and nearly matched that with 31 kills in their regular season match in 2018, with Baylor winning in four sets each time. They met again in the NCAA national semifinals and the 6-foot Pressley was “held” to 25 kills as UW prevailed in four sets.