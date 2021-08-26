Five things you need to know as the second-ranked Badgers open their volleyball season this weekend

Volleyball fans will be able to see three of the top 10 teams in the nation plus five first-team All-Americans this weekend when the University of Wisconsin opens its season at the UW Field House.
The No. 2-ranked Badgers will play host to No. 7 Minnesota and No. 10 Baylor, along with unranked TCU, in the first Big Ten-Big 12 Challenge on Friday and Saturday.
UW (18-1 in 2020-21) will play TCU (4-17) Friday at 6 p.m., followed by Minnesota (16-3) vs. Baylor (20-7) at 8:30. On Saturday the matchups will be reversed, with UW facing Baylor at 6 followed by Minnesota against TCU.
There will be room for more at the Field House with the upper deck open except for the north end, where construction is under way for a premium seating area to open next year. Capacity expanded to 7,540, a number held down by code restrictions and elimination of some obstructed view seats. Masks will be required for all fans.
Here are five things to know about this weekend’s matches:
Championship contenders
According to one of the leading observers of college volleyball, Lee Feinswog of VolleyballMag.com, there’s a 40 percent chance this year’s NCAA champion will be at the Field House. He counts UW as perhaps the favorite, with Texas, Nebraska, Washington and Baylor among the contenders.
“I think Wisconsin is surely the team to beat, not only because of its talent but because it’s been right there the past two years knocking on the door,” Feinswog said. “That experience is invaluable.”
Feinswog says he’d be stunned if anyone besides those five teams wins it all.
Star power
In addition to UW’s Dana Rettke and Sydney Hilley, who have six first-team All-American honors between them, fans will get a chance to watch three others who were on the top squad in the spring — Minnesota’s Stephanie Samedy and Baylor’s Yosianna Pressley and Avery Skinner.
The Badgers won’t have to face Samedy until later this season, but they should have their hands full with Pressley and Skinner on Saturday.
UW already has played against Pressley three times and she’s had big matches in each. The 2019 national Player of the Year had 32 kills in their first meeting in 2018 and nearly matched that with 31 kills in their regular season match in 2018, with Baylor winning in four sets each time. They met again in the NCAA national semifinals and the 6-foot Pressley was “held” to 25 kills as UW prevailed in four sets.
The 6-foot-1 Skinner helped Kentucky to the national title in the spring with 14 kills in the championship match against Texas. She grad transferred to Baylor, where her dad Brian was a standout basketball player who went on to a 14-year career in the NBA.
Swimming with the sharks
TCU is in rebuilding mode under coach Jill Kramer, who was the first scholarship volleyball player in school history and still holds program records for kills, kills per set and total attacks. The TCU Hall of Famer led the Horned Frogs to the NCAA tournament her first two seasons as coach (2015 and ‘16), but they haven’t gotten back to that level and have a 16-35 record over the past two seasons.
The Horned Frogs’ top player is Julia Adams, a 6-3 sophomore outside hitter, who was an All-Big 12 preseason selection. But TCU lost its top player from last year, middle blocker Katie Clark, a three-year starter who transferred to Penn State.
Just for starters
At this point of the season lineups always are written in pencil and UW coach Kelly Sheffield figures to make good use of his team’s depth over the course of the season.
But for starters, here’s a look at how the Badgers are likely to line up:
Setter: Sydney Hilley
Outside hitters: Julia Orzol (6 rotations) and Grace Loberg (Joslyn Boyer defensive specialist)
Middle blockers: Dana Rettke and Danielle Hart
Right side: Devyn Robinson (Giorgia Civita DS)
Libero: Lauren Barnes
Serving specialist: Izzy Ashburn
Faces in the crowd
Among those who will be in attendance this weekend are two of the top recruits for the 2023 class who will be making official visits: 6-2 setter Ella Swindle, from Columbia, Missouri (Rock Bridge HS) and the KC Power club, and 6-4 right side Jordyn Byrd, from Cardinal Mooney High School in Sarasota, Florida, and the Siesta Key Juniors club.
Swindle is ranked as the top setter in her class and No. 3 overall by PrepVolleyball.com. She attended UW’s camp this summer. Byrd is ranked No. 19 overall by PrepVolleyball.com. She has listed her final five schools as UW, Florida, Purdue, Texas and Penn State.
UW also is believed to be among the finalists for another top player, Eloise Brandewie, a 6-3 middle blocker from Columbus, Ohio, (Bishop Hartley), who is ranked No. 7. She also attended the UW camp and is expected to choose her school soon.