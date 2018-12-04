Five members of the University of Wisconsin volleyball team have received recognition on the American Volleyball Coaches Association All-Northeast region team announced Tuesday.
Sophomores Dana Rettke and Sydney Hilley and redshirt junior Madison Duello were named to the all-region team, while junior Tiffany Clark and senior Tionna Williams received honorable mention.
All five players are eligible for AVCA All-American honors, which will be announced Dec. 12.
Rettke, a 6-foot-8 middle blocker from Riverside, Illinois, led the Big Ten and ranks fourth nationally with a .415 hitting percentage and led the conference and ranks sixth nationally with 1.55 blocks per set.
Hilley, a 6-foot setter from Brooklyn Park, Minnesota, led the Big Ten and ranks fifth nationally with 11.94 assists per set and averages 2.45 digs per set.
Duello, a 6-3 opposite from Kansas City, Missouri, ranks second on the team with 2.75 kills per set.
All three also received first-team All-Big Ten honors.
Clark, a 5-11 libero from Naperville, Illinois, leads the Badgers and ranked fifth in the Big Ten with 4.46 digs per set.
Williams, a 6-2 middle blocker, ranks second on the team and eighth in the Big Ten with a .346 hitting percentage.
Illinois senior setter Jordyn Poulter was named regional Player of the Year, Penn State’s Jonni Parker the Freshman of the Year and Chris Tamas of Illinois the Coach of the Year.