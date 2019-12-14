Final Four bound: Wisconsin Badgers sweep Nebraska Cornhuskers, advance to matchup with Baylor
Final Four bound: Wisconsin Badgers sweep Nebraska Cornhuskers, advance to matchup with Baylor

The University of Wisconsin volleyball team his headed back to the NCAA Final Four.

The No. 4 seed Badgers earned a berth in the national semifinals by defeating Big Ten rival No. 5 Nebraska 25-18, 25-22, 25-19 in the regional final Saturday at the UW Field House.

The Badgers (26-6) will face No. 1 Baylor (28-1) on Thursday in Pittsburgh. The Bears beat the Badgers in four sets early this season.

Redshirt junior Molly Haggerty had 14 kills to lead the way for the Badgers, who swept the Huskers in all three of their meetings this season.

The Badgers’ last NCAA final four appearance was in 2013 when they defeated Texas in the semifinals before falling to Penn State in the championship match.

This story will be updated. 

