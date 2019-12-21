Fighting to the finish: Wisconsin Badgers volleyball team swept by Stanford Cardinal in NCAA final

PITTSBURGH — The University of Wisconsin volleyball team’s quest for its first national championship will continue for at least one more season.
The Badgers, in their third NCAA championship match, came up short Saturday as they fell to reigning champion Stanford 25-16, 25-17, 25-20 at PPG Paints Arena.
It’s third title in four years for the No. 3 seed Cardinal (30-4) and the ninth in the program’s storied history, adding to its NCAA record.
Kathryn Plummer had 22 kills and hit .459 in her final collegiate match to lead Stanford.
The No. 4 Badgers (27-7) were led by redshirt junior Molly Haggerty with 10 kills.
Stanford hit .358 for the match, while UW hit just .152
It’s the third runner-up finish for UW, which also lost in the finals to Penn State in 2013 and to Nebraska in 2000.
Stanford dominated the first set, jumping out to a 10-4 lead. Plummer had seven of her kills in the set as the Cardinal hit .441.
The Badgers, meanwhile, hit just .162, although Rettke had four kills and hit .571 in the set.
Set 2 followed much the same script as Stanford jumped out to a 9-3 lead, with Plummer getting four more kills. The Badgers were down 20-11 before putting together their best run to that point, 4-0, with Sydney Hilley getting an ace in there and Plummer making her first two errors of the night.
The Cardinal hit .306 in set 2, while the Badgers hit just .100.
The Badgers put up a lot more of a fight in set 3, taking their first leads of the night. They were up 8-6 before Stanford went on a 6-0 run that included four kills by Plummer.
But UW responded with an 8-3 stretch to regain a 16-15 advantage. The teams were tied at 19 before Stanford put together a 5-0 run with three kills by Plummer, the third one coming on a replay reversal that put the Cardinal at match point.
Haggerty and Rettke were named to the all-tournament team, while Plummer was named the Most Outstanding Player.
