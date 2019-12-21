Fighting to the finish: Wisconsin Badgers volleyball team swept by Stanford Cardinal in NCAA final

PITTSBURGH — The University of Wisconsin volleyball team’s quest for its first national championship will continue for at least one more season.

The Badgers, in their third NCAA championship match, came up short Saturday as they fell to reigning champion Stanford 25-16, 25-17, 25-20 at PPG Paints Arena.

It’s third title in four years for the No. 3 seed Cardinal (30-4) and the ninth in the program’s storied history, adding to its NCAA record.

Kathryn Plummer had 22 kills and hit .459 in her final collegiate match to lead Stanford.

The No. 4 Badgers (27-7) were led by redshirt junior Molly Haggerty with 10 kills.

Stanford hit .358 for the match, while UW hit just .152

It’s the third runner-up finish for UW, which also lost in the finals to Penn State in 2013 and to Nebraska in 2000.

Stanford dominated the first set, jumping out to a 10-4 lead. Plummer had seven of her kills in the set as the Cardinal hit .441.

The Badgers, meanwhile, hit just .162, although Rettke had four kills and hit .571 in the set.

