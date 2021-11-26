 Skip to main content
Fifth-ranked Badgers clinch share of Big Ten volleyball title
UW's Dana Rettke, front, and Julia Orzol react during the fourth set Friday at the UW Field House.

 Amber Arnold | Wisconsin State Journal

Dana Rettke had 18 kills and Sydney Hilley became the career assist leader in program history as the University of Wisconsin volleyball team clinched at least a tie for the Big Ten championship with a four-set victory Friday over Nebraska at the UW Field House.

The No. 5 Badgers (24-3, 16-3 Big Ten) overcame a sluggish start to beat the No. 11 Cornhuskers 14-25, 25-23, 26-24, 25-18 to earn at least a share of their eighth conference title.

The Badgers can wrap up the title outright with a victory over Indiana on Saturday.

The team didn’t wait for that as championship T-shirts were handed out and the trophy presented following the match.

