Fifth-ranked Badgers clinch share of Big Ten volleyball title

Dana Rettke had 18 kills and Sydney Hilley became the career assist leader in program history as the University of Wisconsin volleyball team clinched at least a tie for the Big Ten championship with a four-set victory Friday over Nebraska at the UW Field House.
The No. 5 Badgers (24-3, 16-3 Big Ten) overcame a sluggish start to beat the No. 11 Cornhuskers 14-25, 25-23, 26-24, 25-18 to earn at least a share of their eighth conference title.
The Badgers can wrap up the title outright with a victory over Indiana on Saturday.
The team didn’t wait for that as championship T-shirts were handed out and the trophy presented following the match.