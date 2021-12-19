 Skip to main content
Fans welcome back Wisconsin volleyball team after national title win
UW VOLLEYBALL

Fans welcome back Wisconsin volleyball team after national title win

The University of Wisconsin volleyball team defeated the Nebraska Cornhuskers in a thrilling five-set NCAA title match to win the program's first national championship on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.

A line of people starting at the doors of the UW Field House and wrapping toward Camp Randall Stadium isn’t rare.

It occurs before each University of Wisconsin volleyball match at its raucous home gym. The crowd awaiting entry on Sunday was just starting to form lines at the Field House, but it was ready to greet a Badgers squad that made history the night prior. Fourth-seeded UW captured the first NCAA national championship in program history after a 22-25, 31-29, 25-23, 23-25, 15-12 win against Big Ten Conference rival Nebraska at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio, and the Badgers were hosting a welcoming party for their newly minted champions.

The Badgers defeated previously unbeaten and top-seeded Louisville in the semifinal match Friday.

Fans were lining up outside the gates of the Field House more than an hour before they were slated to open, some carrying signs and other UW paraphernalia. Where and how fans watched the Badgers’ five-set thriller against Nebraska was a common topic of discussion.

Donna Kniebuehler of Madison was one of the first people in line at a Field House gate. She joined a packed house at Union South to take in the match on Saturday, and despite her party arriving hours early, she said they still had trouble getting a seat. The crowd there, a mixture of students and community members, were living and dying with each swing and dig.

“It was great,” Kniebuehler said. “People were going, ‘Yeah! Aw!’ Every time we got a point, people were standing. It was fun.”

Kniebuehler has been a season ticket-holder for UW volleyball for the past three years and all three of those seasons for the Badgers ended just short of a championship. UW lost in the national title match against Texas in 2019 and fell in the 2020 semifinal to Florida. Seeing the team’s growth and how close it’d gotten to a championship made the moment UW got over the hump even more special.

“It was like, finally, we did it,” she said. “And we’ll be continuing to do it.”

Ty Hoeft of Madison was one of the first in line at another gate, waiting in the 30-degree weather to be let in for the celebration. He watched the championship match with a group at a Christmas party.

“It kind of took the thunder away from the rest of the festivities, but that was fine,” Hoeft said. “They were never fazed by anything. They lost that first set (Saturday) and then bounced right back. Even being down in that second set, it just shows their maturity, I think, and their toughness.”

UW has built some of the strongest fan support in college volleyball over the past decade, averaging an announced attendance of 7,107 people this season. That figure was second in the nation, trailing only the Cornhuskers.

The Badgers were powered by a veteran roster. Five seniors — libero Lauren Barnes, setter Sydney Hilley, middle blocker Dana Rettke, outside hitter Grace Loberg and defensive specialist Giorgia Civita — used the extra year of eligibility granted to them because of COVID-19 and were able to push the program to the top of the college volleyball world.

“I kind of started watching volleyball with this class, when Dana and Sydney came in,” Hoeft said. “To see the culmination of that was pretty cool.”

Rettke, the AVCA National Player of the Year, became the first five-time All-American this season and ended the title match with a kill. The emotions poured out of Rettke, UW coach Kelly Sheffield and others after the final point was scored. They brought out tears in some fans back home as well.

“At the end I was crying,” Kniebuehler said. “I was so happy for the seniors. They really deserve this championship.”

