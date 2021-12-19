Fans welcome back Wisconsin volleyball team after national title win

“It was great,” Kniebuehler said. “People were going, ‘Yeah! Aw!’ Every time we got a point, people were standing. It was fun.”

Kniebuehler has been a season ticket-holder for UW volleyball for the past three years and all three of those seasons for the Badgers ended just short of a championship. UW lost in the national title match against Texas in 2019 and fell in the 2020 semifinal to Florida. Seeing the team’s growth and how close it’d gotten to a championship made the moment UW got over the hump even more special.

“It was like, finally, we did it,” she said. “And we’ll be continuing to do it.”

Ty Hoeft of Madison was one of the first in line at another gate, waiting in the 30-degree weather to be let in for the celebration. He watched the championship match with a group at a Christmas party.

“It kind of took the thunder away from the rest of the festivities, but that was fine,” Hoeft said. “They were never fazed by anything. They lost that first set (Saturday) and then bounced right back. Even being down in that second set, it just shows their maturity, I think, and their toughness.”