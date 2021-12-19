Fans welcome back Wisconsin volleyball team after national title win

A line of people starting at the doors of the UW Field House and wrapping toward Camp Randall Stadium isn’t rare.
It occurs before each University of Wisconsin volleyball match at its raucous home gym. The crowd awaiting entry on Sunday was just starting to form lines at the Field House, but it was ready to greet a Badgers squad that made history the night prior. Fourth-seeded UW captured the first NCAA national championship in program history after a 22-25, 31-29, 25-23, 23-25, 15-12 win against Big Ten Conference rival Nebraska at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio, and the Badgers were hosting a welcoming party for their newly minted champions.
The Badgers defeated previously unbeaten and top-seeded Louisville in the semifinal match Friday.
Fans were lining up outside the gates of the Field House more than an hour before they were slated to open, some carrying signs and other UW paraphernalia. Where and how fans watched the Badgers’ five-set thriller against Nebraska was a common topic of discussion.
Donna Kniebuehler of Madison was one of the first people in line at a Field House gate. She joined a packed house at Union South to take in the match on Saturday, and despite her party arriving hours early, she said they still had trouble getting a seat. The crowd there, a mixture of students and community members, were living and dying with each swing and dig.
“It was great,” Kniebuehler said. “People were going, ‘Yeah! Aw!’ Every time we got a point, people were standing. It was fun.”
Kniebuehler has been a season ticket-holder for UW volleyball for the past three years and all three of those seasons for the Badgers ended just short of a championship. UW lost in the national title match against Texas in 2019 and fell in the 2020 semifinal to Florida. Seeing the team’s growth and how close it’d gotten to a championship made the moment UW got over the hump even more special.
“It was like, finally, we did it,” she said. “And we’ll be continuing to do it.”
Ty Hoeft of Madison was one of the first in line at another gate, waiting in the 30-degree weather to be let in for the celebration. He watched the championship match with a group at a Christmas party.
“It kind of took the thunder away from the rest of the festivities, but that was fine,” Hoeft said. “They were never fazed by anything. They lost that first set (Saturday) and then bounced right back. Even being down in that second set, it just shows their maturity, I think, and their toughness.”
UW has built some of the strongest fan support in college volleyball over the past decade, averaging an announced attendance of 7,107 people this season. That figure was second in the nation, trailing only the Cornhuskers.
The Badgers were powered by a veteran roster. Five seniors — libero Lauren Barnes, setter Sydney Hilley, middle blocker Dana Rettke, outside hitter Grace Loberg and defensive specialist Giorgia Civita — used the extra year of eligibility granted to them because of COVID-19 and were able to push the program to the top of the college volleyball world.
“I kind of started watching volleyball with this class, when Dana and Sydney came in,” Hoeft said. “To see the culmination of that was pretty cool.”
Rettke, the AVCA National Player of the Year, became the first five-time All-American this season and ended the title match with a kill. The emotions poured out of Rettke, UW coach Kelly Sheffield and others after the final point was scored. They brought out tears in some fans back home as well.
“At the end I was crying,” Kniebuehler said. “I was so happy for the seniors. They really deserve this championship.”
Badgers fans on Twitter over the moon after Wisconsin volleyball wins NCAA title over rival Nebraska
All for one
Congratulations to such a deserving team! Their opponents were formidable but they would not be denied. You can feel the team culture. Wish I would have been able to watch them more often this year.— Chris Davis (@cdavis20000) December 19, 2021
As good as they get
One of the most captivating college sporting events I’ve ever seen between two teams coached by guys who have brought years of excellence to @BadgerVBall and athletes on both teams who brought their very best. This one writes itself, Jimmy! 😜😂🍺🍻🥂— Rob Hernandez (@RobHernandezGLF) December 19, 2021
Patience pays off
I’m still crying! 🥲 I remember the 2000 near miss (and the near misses since) and this feels so good. It was 100% worth the wait to have this night.— Laura in the 608, Anna Smrek stan (@hemming_hawing) December 19, 2021
Wisconsin: Volleyball School.
They've only just begun
We fought. We overcame poor serve receive & hitting early on. This team has been a joy to watch all year, these seniors have made Wisco volleyball a top spot for the top recruits. First of what I pray is many titles #badgers— Cassie Bonde (@CoachBonde) December 19, 2021
Laying it all on the line
The definition of heart, persistence, and a can-do spirit. They gave it their all when the odds were against them and came up huge! Congrats to these amazing athletes!— BethAnn Meier (@BAMeier) December 19, 2021
More than just a game
Phenomenal group of young ladies both on and off the court. They definitely earned it, and are deserving Of being the national champions! It has been an absolute joy to watch the Badgers volleyball teams through the past years!— Kirk Eastenson (@Eastyfor3) December 19, 2021
Coming full circle
How sweet it is! We have the best coach in the country, the best player in the country and now the best team. It was a grind as it should be to make it even more special. What a great team victory, but it was fitting the final point would be Hilley to Rettke one last time.— Dennis Semrau (@DennisSemrau) December 19, 2021
Making treasured memories
Being there with my whole family to see them win an Elite Eight match the year they won the program’s first national title is something I’ll remember for the rest of my life. #OnWisconsin! @BadgerVB— Jason Adrians (@adrians_jason) December 19, 2021
It takes a village
Congratulations to everybody. Congratulations to Kelly and the coaching staff, the team that faced every challenge and succeeded, and to Badger Volleyball fans that fill up the field house. And don’t forget Lauren Carlini and some that came & set the table!— Mark Massey (@mfmass) December 19, 2021
Along for the ride
We lived through the the stress of the ups and downs of this match, almost as much as the @BadgerVB team did. In the end it was Senior Leadership and experience with playoffs that earned them the Title of NCAA Division 1 Champions. #GoBadgers— JMW123 (@jmw1235) December 19, 2021
Not the end of the line
A long time coming. So happy for the seniors who came but they will still be elite next year.— Stephanie Olson (@StephO1821) December 19, 2021
Mission accomplished
I'm just so happy for Dana Rettke and this senior class. They came back on a mission to win a national championship and they did just that! Hell of a match by Nebraska, but WISCONSIN ARE THE 2021 NATIONAL CHAMPIONS!!! #OnWisconsin— Patrick Mott (@thepmott) December 19, 2021
There's nothing like it
Emotionally drained after over 3 hours of relentless stress. Watched a lot of different sports through the years. Can’t think of any that have you hanging off the edge the entire time. Staggered out of the gates. Blocking kept them in the match early. Superlative efforts from all— Tony (@TStrobe78) December 19, 2021
Join the club
I'm feeling the same.— FearTheDeerFal (@RFal613) December 19, 2021
Good to the last drop
Very impressive Final Four. Great all-around volleyball. Happy for the #Badgers that came back and got their National Championship. #Badgers— Teri Shannon (@77rocket) December 19, 2021
Seeing it through to the end
Well deserved! The Super Seniors accomplish their goal! #Congratulations Badgers— Bob Lewis (@AppletonTech) December 19, 2021
Nothing easy about it
Obviously well deserved, in retrospect more satisfying in having beaten worthy opponents in @B1GVolleyball, especially @Huskervball, and @UofLVolleyball in the tourney. @BadgerVB, no doubt. 🏐🥇🏆— Leonard Go (@LeonardGo) December 19, 2021
Simply stunning
Wow….just….……....WOW.— Jon Bosworth (@BosworthJB) December 19, 2021
What an epic match.
24 blocks!!!
Go #Badgers
Getting the job done
This staff came to Madison 9 years ago with a dual mission…compete for a national championship and do it the right way. Not only are they successful on the court, they are successful off the court in the classroom and in the community. Missions accomplished.— Tracy Chynoweth (@tchynoweth) December 19, 2021
Breathe with us now
I’m so glad it’s over so my blood pressure can return to a normal level. pic.twitter.com/H9mIOFG6CO— Andrew Zimdars (@andrew_zimdars) December 19, 2021
Beaming with pride
Wow. Just…WOW. Best of the best grinding it out right down to the last challenge, the last kill (yay for Dana!) So happy for Coach Kelly, the Seniors, entire team and staff. Badger Nation is very proud tonight. Happy for team’s “Lil Sis” Izzy Eaton, too!— Connie Von Der Heide (@connie_heide) December 19, 2021
Hard to argue with that
Probably the most competitive and enjoyable sporting event in the year.— Nate T (@ntw853) December 19, 2021
They earned it against a strong competitor.
Going out on top
Talk about heart!! This team has it in abundance. Looking forward to next year but will really miss these seniors. It was their time. Congrats!! 🎉— Mary Korn Erickson (@sixtiesfan) December 19, 2021
Grinding it out
Grit Factory. Great adjustments. Proud of this team. #OnWisconsin— Jeff (@bluehighway15) December 19, 2021
Enough said
Amazing match, congratulations ladies, thank you for taking us on this ride. My daughter got to see her first national championship today!! #OnWisconsin pic.twitter.com/sHa4frJXuK— Jeremy Wojtecki (@jwojPAC) December 19, 2021