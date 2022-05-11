Ex-Wisconsin greats Lauren Carlini, Dana Rettke named to U.S. roster for Volleyball Nations League

Former University of Wisconsin players Lauren Carlini and Dana Rettke are among 25 players named to the USA Volleyball roster for this year’s Volleyball Nations League.

Carlini, a four-time All-American during her UW career from 2013-16, is one of four setters on the team along with Jordyn Poulter, Micha Hancock and Jenna Gray. Poulter will miss at least part of the VNL season after undergoing knee surgery.

Carlini has spent the past two seasons playing for the Turkish Airlines team in Istanbul, Turkey, but has signed to play next year for Casalmaggiore in the Italian League.

Rettke, who began her professional career in Italy after helping lead the Badgers to their first NCAA championship in December, will return to her Vero Volley Monza team next year.

Rettke, the first five-time first-team All-American in history, is one of five middle blockers on the U.S. team, joined by Brionne Butler, Haleigh Washington, Chiaka Ogbogu and Anna Stevenson.

The U.S. women are the three-time defending VNL champions and are the No. 1 ranked team in the world after winning the 2020 Olympics gold medal.

Karch Kiraly is in his 10th year as the Women’s National Team coach.

Kiraly and his staff will select 14 players from the 25-player roster to play in each week of the competition. The U.S. team’s first preliminary VNL round will be May 31-June 5 in Bossier City, Louisiana. The U.S. will play against the Dominican Republic, Canada, Brazil and Japan in that round.

The U.S. team will move on to the other preliminary rounds in Quezon City, Philippines, from June 15-19 and in Calgary, Canada, from June 29-July 4. The finals will be held July 13-17 in Ankara, Turkey.

The 25-player roster includes eight members of the Olympic gold medal team — Poulter, Hancock, Ogbogu, Washington, opposites Annie Drews and Jordan Thompson, outside hitter Kelsey Robinson and libero Justine Wong-Orantes.

Carlini and Rettke are among eight players who have experience on previous VNL teams, along with middles Tori Dixon and Hannah Tapp, opposite Danielle Cuttino and outsides Kathryn Plummer, Madi Kingdon Rishel and Sarah Wilhite Parsons.

VNL newcomers include Gray, Butler, Stevenson, opposite Nia Reed, outsides Kara Bajema, Dani Drews and Ali Frantti and liberos Morgan Hentz and Kendall White.

Fifteen of the 25 players come from Big Ten Conference programs. Penn State leads the way with five players; Minnesota has three; UW, Nebraska and Purdue two each; and Illinois one.

The team will begin training next week in California.