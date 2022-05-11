Ex-Wisconsin greats Lauren Carlini, Dana Rettke named to U.S. roster for Volleyball Nations League

DENNIS PUNZEL
For the State Journal
Former University of Wisconsin players Lauren Carlini and Dana Rettke are among 25 players named to the USA Volleyball roster for this year’s Volleyball Nations League.
Carlini, a four-time All-American during her UW career from 2013-16, is one of four setters on the team along with Jordyn Poulter, Micha Hancock and Jenna Gray. Poulter will miss at least part of the VNL season after undergoing knee surgery.
Carlini has spent the past two seasons playing for the Turkish Airlines team in Istanbul, Turkey, but has signed to play next year for Casalmaggiore in the Italian League.
Rettke, who began her professional career in Italy after helping lead the Badgers to their first NCAA championship in December, will return to her Vero Volley Monza team next year.
Rettke, the first five-time first-team All-American in history, is one of five middle blockers on the U.S. team, joined by Brionne Butler, Haleigh Washington, Chiaka Ogbogu and Anna Stevenson.
Watch now: Madison anti-abortion headquarters hit by apparent Molotov cocktail, vandalism, graffiti
Sen. Ron Johnson says it 'may be true' that COVID-19 vaccines cause AIDS
Dane County Board probe of Vilas Zoo could trigger 'nightmare scenario,' county attorney says
Hands on Wisconsin: Gableman and Johnson embarrass Joe McCarthy
County investigation of Vilas Zoo confirms 'toxic' work environment, blames staff not bosses
14-story housing project, outdoor plaza proposed for Lake Monona waterfront
Group claims responsibility for attack on anti-abortion organization in Madison, warns of more violence
Wisconsin men’s basketball coach Greg Gard worries about NIL, transfer portal ‘collision course’
Dog left tied to fire hydrant in Green Bay; Humane Society shares message for owner
'Wanted fugitive' arrested in Wisconsin Dells after multi-county police chase, authorities say
Men’s basketball transfer Max Klesmit says committing to Wisconsin is only ‘part of the dream’
Wisconsin football assistant Bill Sheridan linked to NCAA investigation at Air Force, report says
Beer Baron: It’s last call for Right Bauer Brewing in Sun Prairie
Teenage boy lured 10-year-old girl into woods before her killing, complaint alleges
How this offseason adjustment could help the Wisconsin men's basketball team in March
The U.S. women are the three-time defending VNL champions and are the No. 1 ranked team in the world after winning the 2020 Olympics gold medal.
Karch Kiraly is in his 10th year as the Women’s National Team coach.
Kiraly and his staff will select 14 players from the 25-player roster to play in each week of the competition. The U.S. team’s first preliminary VNL round will be May 31-June 5 in Bossier City, Louisiana. The U.S. will play against the Dominican Republic, Canada, Brazil and Japan in that round.
The U.S. team will move on to the other preliminary rounds in Quezon City, Philippines, from June 15-19 and in Calgary, Canada, from June 29-July 4. The finals will be held July 13-17 in Ankara, Turkey.
The 25-player roster includes eight members of the Olympic gold medal team — Poulter, Hancock, Ogbogu, Washington, opposites Annie Drews and Jordan Thompson, outside hitter Kelsey Robinson and libero Justine Wong-Orantes.
Carlini and Rettke are among eight players who have experience on previous VNL teams, along with middles Tori Dixon and Hannah Tapp, opposite Danielle Cuttino and outsides Kathryn Plummer, Madi Kingdon Rishel and Sarah Wilhite Parsons.
VNL newcomers include Gray, Butler, Stevenson, opposite Nia Reed, outsides Kara Bajema, Dani Drews and Ali Frantti and liberos Morgan Hentz and Kendall White.
Fifteen of the 25 players come from Big Ten Conference programs. Penn State leads the way with five players; Minnesota has three; UW, Nebraska and Purdue two each; and Illinois one.
The team will begin training next week in California.
Photos: Wisconsin Badgers volleyball team takes down Nebraska Cornhuskers to win NCAA title
Wisconsin react after defeating Nebraska in the championship match of the NCAA women's college volleyball tournament Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio.
JEFF DEAN, ASSOCIATED PRESS
UW's Julia Orzol, who finished her freshman season playing on an injured leg, figures to see her role grow significantly next season.
JEFF DEAN, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Wisconsin's Anna Smrek, center, prepares to spike the ball during the championship match of the NCAA women's college volleyball tournament against Nebraska Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio.
JEFF DEAN, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Wisconsin's Jade Demps (15) prepares to serve the ball during the championship match of the NCAA women's college volleyball tournament against Nebraska Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio.
JEFF DEAN, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Wisconsin reserve players react after their team scores a point against Nebraska during the championship match of the NCAA women's college volleyball tournament Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio.
JEFF DEAN, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Wisconsin players hold up the NCAA trophy after defeating Nebraska in the championship match of the NCAA women's college volleyball tournament Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio.
JEFF DEAN, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Wisconsin's head coach Kelly Sheffield celebrates after defeating Nebraska in the championship match of the NCAA women's college volleyball tournament Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio.
JEFF DEAN, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Wisconsin's Julia Orzol (22) spikes the ball towards Nebraska's Lauren Stivrins (26) during the championship match of the NCAA women's college volleyball tournament Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio.
JEFF DEAN, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Wisconsin's Lauren Barnes, center, reacts after her team scores a point against Nebraska during the championship match of the NCAA women's college volleyball tournament Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio.
JEFF DEAN, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Before the national championship match between Wisconsin and Nebraska on Saturday at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.
EILEEN T. MESLAR, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Kayla Caffey high-fives a fan before the national championship match between Wisconsin and Nebraska on Saturday at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.
EILEEN T. MESLAR, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska ad Wisconsin fans wait outside before the national championship match between Wisconsin and Nebraska on Saturday at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.
EILEEN T. MESLAR, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska fans before the national championship match between Wisconsin and Nebraska on Saturday at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.
EILEEN T. MESLAR, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska and Wisconsin fans wait outside before the national championship match between Wisconsin and Nebraska on Saturday at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.
EILEEN T. MESLAR, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska fans wait for the players before the national championship match between Wisconsin and Nebraska on Saturday at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.
EILEEN T. MESLAR, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska fans before the national championship match between Wisconsin and Nebraska on Saturday at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.
EILEEN T. MESLAR, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska fans cheer for the players before the national championship match between Wisconsin and Nebraska on Saturday at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.
EILEEN T. MESLAR, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Lauren Stivrins high-fives fans before the national championship match between Wisconsin and Nebraska on Saturday at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.
EILEEN T. MESLAR, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Lauren Stivrins high-fives a fan before the national championship match between Wisconsin and Nebraska on Saturday at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.
EILEEN T. MESLAR, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska cheerleaders get the crowd going before the national championship match between Wisconsin and Nebraska on Saturday at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.
EILEEN T. MESLAR, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska fans wait for the players before the national championship match between Wisconsin and Nebraska on Saturday at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.
EILEEN T. MESLAR, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska fans wait for the players before the national championship match between Wisconsin and Nebraska on Saturday at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.
EILEEN T. MESLAR, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Keonilei Akana high-fives fans before the national championship match between Wisconsin and Nebraska on Saturday at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.
EILEEN T. MESLAR, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska cheer team member Logan Larsen cheers before the national championship match between Wisconsin and Nebraska on Saturday at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.
EILEEN T. MESLAR, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska fans wait for the players before the national championship match between Wisconsin and Nebraska on Saturday at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.
EILEEN T. MESLAR, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Lexi Rodriguez high-fives fans before the national championship match between Wisconsin and Nebraska on Saturday at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.
EILEEN T. MESLAR, THE WORLD-HERALD
Fans wait for the arrival of the Wisconsin and Nebraska women's volleyball teams prior to the championship match of the NCAA women's college volleyball tournament, Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio.
PAUL VERNON, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Fans wait for the arrival of the Wisconsin and Nebraska women's volleyball teams prior to the championship match of the NCAA women's college volleyball tournament, Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio.
PAUL VERNON, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Nebraska's Nicklin Hames dives for the ball during the national championship match against Wisconsin on Saturday at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.
EILEEN T. MESLAR, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Lauren Stivrins spikes the ball during the national championship match against Wisconsin on Saturday at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.
EILEEN T. MESLAR, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Lexi Rodriguez passes the ball during the national championship match against Wisconsin on Saturday at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.
EILEEN T. MESLAR, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Nicklin Hames sets the ball during the national championship match against Wisconsin on Saturday at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.
EILEEN T. MESLAR, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Nicklin Hames (center) and Lauren Stivrins (right) try to block a spike by Wisconsin's Julia Orzol during the national championship match on Saturday at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.
EILEEN T. MESLAR, THE WORLD-HERALD
Wisconsin players huddle prior to the championship match of the NCAA women's college volleyball tournament against Nebraska Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio.
PAUL VERNON, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Fans attend the championship match of the NCAA women's college volleyball tournament between Wisconsin and Nebraska Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio.
PAUL VERNON, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Wisconsin's Grace Loberg (21) spikes the ball over Nebraska's Nicklin Hames (1) and Lauren Stivrins (26) during the championship match of the NCAA women's college volleyball tournament Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio.
PAUL VERNON, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Wisconsin players pose for a photo after defeating Nebraska in the championship match of the NCAA women's college volleyball tournament Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio.
JEFF DEAN, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Nebraska's reserve players stand on the sidelines during the championship match of the NCAA women's college volleyball tournament against Wisconsin Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio.
JEFF DEAN, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Wisconsin head coach Kelly Sheffield, center, speaks to his team during the championship match of the NCAA women's college volleyball tournament against Nebraska Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio.
JEFF DEAN, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Nebraska's Lauren Stivrins (26) spikes the ball during the championship match of the NCAA women's college volleyball tournament against Wisconsin Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio.
JEFF DEAN, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Wisconsin fans cheer during the championship match of the NCAA women's college volleyball tournament against Nebraska Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio.
JEFF DEAN, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Nebraska reserve players react after their team is scored on by Wisconsin during the championship match of the NCAA women's college volleyball tournament Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio.
JEFF DEAN, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Nebraska players huddle during the championship match of the NCAA women's college volleyball tournament against Wisconsin Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio.
JEFF DEAN, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Nebraska's Lauren Stivrins (26) spikes the ball towards Wisconsin's Anna Smrek (14) and Devon Robinson (10) during the championship match of the NCAA women's college volleyball tournament Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio.
JEFF DEAN, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Nebraska's reserve players react after their team scores a point during the championship match of the NCAA women's college volleyball tournament against Wisconsin Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio.
JEFF DEAN, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Nebraska's Madi Kubik (10) digs the ball during the championship match of the NCAA women's college volleyball tournament against Wisconsin Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio.
JEFF DEAN, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Nebraska head coach John Cook sits on the sidelines during the championship match of the NCAA women's college volleyball tournament against Wisconsin Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio.
JEFF DEAN, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Wisconsin's Julia Orzol (22) spikes the ball towards Nebraska's Lindsay Krause (22) and Lauren Trivrins (26) during the championship match of the NCAA women's college volleyball tournament Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio.
JEFF DEAN, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!