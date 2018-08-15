The real world will just have to wait a bit on Haleigh Nelson and Kelli Bates.
They’ve still got some volleyball to work out of their systems before they move on to their working careers.
The two former University of Wisconsin volleyball standouts are going to be reunited as teammates after signing contracts to play in France for Pays d’Aix Venelles Volley Ball located in Venelles, about 25 miles north of Marseille.
“Every time I think it’s over, it’s not over,” Nelson said of her volleyball career, which has included four seasons at UW and one year playing beach volleyball at LSU as she pursued her MBA. Nelson will continue that pursuit online over the next year, but her desired career in sports or event marketing will be on hold.
Given the option of combining her studies with a job or with volleyball, it turned out to be an easy choice.
“This is the perfect opportunity to try pro volleyball,” said Nelson, who has been training with UW assistant coach Gary White and worked at the Badgers camps in July. “I can get my degree and after that first year I’ll have my MBA, I’ll have played for a year and then I can make the decision if I want to keep playing or if I want to go get a real job.
“I decided this is the last chance I’ve got. If I decided not to play, the following year would be a lot harder to get back in.”
For her part, Bates figured her volleyball days ended with the Badgers’ loss at Stanford in the NCAA Sweet 16 in December. She couldn’t imagine any way to top her volleyball experience at UW and had lined up a job to remain in the Madison area following her graduation in May.
“I was like I think I want to end the game with this program, with this team, with these coaches, with this everything Wisconsin had to give,” Bates said. “Ending that way sounded great.”
And then she had second thoughts after discussing her plans with her mother shortly after graduation. The next day she called UW coach Kelly Sheffield.
“I was like, what the heck am I doing?” Bates said. “I told him I think I went about this the whole wrong way. I don’t think I should stop playing. I’m having this thing where I want to travel and experience something new and I honestly don’t feel like getting a real job right now. I have my entire life to do that whole thing. I don’t have my entire life to play.”
Sheffield’s response: “It’s about damn time you started thinking like this,” she said.
Bates briefly looked into the possibility of following Nelson and former teammate Lauryn Gillis in playing beach volleyball for a season as a graduate transfer. But she realized she had no desire to pursue a graduate degree.
After deciding to go pro, the first order of business was to pick an agent. Nelson and Bates both ended up with Charlotte Harris, who played with Nelson’s club program in North Carolina and now works with Connect Management Group in Stockholm, Sweden.
After checking around she determined that France would be the best spot for Nelson and landed a deal with Pays d’Aix, coached by Felix Andre, the French National Team coach.
Sometime after that Bates received a text from Harris: “What if I told you I could get you and Haleigh on the same team?”
“I was like, done,” Bates said. “If you can do that, I’m 100 percent in.”
Nelson was equally excited at that turn of events.
“That is crazy,” Nelson said. “That doesn’t happen very often that you get to play with a former college teammate. To get to experience that together will be pretty cool. I’m just glad she’s on my team because I don’t want to play against her.”
They will get a chance to play against a former teammate, as Romana Kriskova has also signed to play in the French league after playing last year in the Czech Republic.
They will report in late August, and as part of their contract they are required to take French language classes, foreign territory for each of them.
In addition, Nelson has to get reacclimated to the indoor game after spending a year playing in the sand. In addition to training with White, she played with the current UW players in open gym.
“At first when I got back in the gym I kind of felt like I was in a foreign place,” Nelson said. “There are times when I’m the same player I was before and there are times when I’m not.”
While she’s a little rusty, Nelson said the beach experience helped her develop more shots, stretch her defensive range and improve her setting of out-of-system balls. It also provided some lessons that could come in handy as she ventures even further from her comfort zone.
“It reminded me how much I love indoor volleyball because it gave me something to compare it to,” Nelson said. “It also challenged me so much. My teammates made me a better person. They took the role of teacher and I was the student. It was my turn to be a follower and I really enjoyed that.
“It was uncomfortable but it was really cool every day to take a step back and watch the progress. It was humbling. It was tough to play a sport I’d never played before against people who had played it their whole lives. But I’m really grateful I got to do it.”
While she was reflexively resistant to change, Bates has come around to seeing pro volleyball as a natural step for her, whether it lasts one year or 10.
“I think this was meant for me,” she said. “I’m glad that Kelly pushed me over the ledge to get over the stupid fears that I had. I’m excited to see where it takes me.
“I didn’t want to leave Madison. But it would’ve been a hard adjustment for me to stay here and not play. I think it would’ve driven me crazy. This is a way for me to move on without actually having to get a job.”