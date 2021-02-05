'Every aspect of recruiting' has changed for powerhouse Badgers volleyball program

Ordinarily, the University of Wisconsin volleyball coaching staff would be gearing up about now to hit the recruiting road beginning next weekend.
Of course, this is anything but an ordinary year.
“In a normal year we would be waist high in recruiting,” coach Kelly Sheffield said. “That would be our major focus right now.”
But with the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, coaches in all sports have been prohibited by the NCAA from any in-person or off-campus recruiting since March. That ban, which has been extended several times, currently runs through April 15.
Of course, the traditional volleyball calendar was turned upside down when the fall season was pushed back to start in late January. That shift means that college coaches need to multitask, preparing their teams for matches each week while monitoring potential recruits by watching videos or live streams of AAU events.
Last Saturday, for example, Sheffield and assistant coaches Brittany Dildine and Gary White took advantage of a long bus ride home from Champaign, Illinois, to watch videos of recruits on their laptops.
“It’s changed in every aspect of recruiting,” said Dildine, UW’s recruiting coordinator.
The key, she said, is to embrace those changes rather than lament them.
“We’ve been pivoting with the punches since March,” Dildine said. “It will be no different moving forward. We’re not a staff that has ever complained and left it there. We’ve gotten really good at rolling with what it is and understanding that we’re still very privileged to do what we do and compete when the rest of the world is truly in such a catastrophic state.
“I think there’s a lot of programs that the true colors are going to come out based on their response to the pandemic. That’s something families need to pay attention to.”
When in-person recruiting was shut down last March, the Badgers had already laid the groundwork for the 2022 class and would come away with commitments from Ella Wrobel, a 6-foot-4 outside hitter from Plainfield, Illinois, and Martha Anthouli, a 6-7 opposite from Perea, Greece.
With those in place the Badgers have focused their attention on the 2023 and ‘24 classes, with an emphasis on the ‘23 class.
“That ‘23 class is a big class for us and there are a lot of talented players,” Sheffield said. “Fortunately we’ve watched a lot of the top ones for a couple of years now. And we’ve continued to watch them (remotely) for the past year.”
The Badgers already have filled one important spot in that class, having received a commitment from 5-8 libero Saige Damrow before the start of her freshman year at Howards Grove. That was before new NCAA rules that now prevent coaches from talking with recruits until June 15 of their sophomore year.
In general terms, Dildine considers libero a position that requires in-person observation to make a valid evaluation.
“That’s a really tough position to evaluate,” Dildine said. “You’ve got to watch how they connect, how they battle. There are some touch and feel things, what are their eyes doing. There are a lot of things with the libero position that require you to just sit and watch them.”
With the NCAA ruling that the current season will not count against players’ eligibility limits, scholarship numbers going forward are a little fuzzy. But Sheffield said he could take anywhere from two to four more players in that class.
The Badgers have targeted about 15-20 players in that class, with additions possible as evaluations continue this spring.
The primary focus now is in coming up with a setter who can maintain the standard set by Lauren Carlini and Sydney Hilley and follow Hilley’s successor, M.J. Hammill or Izzy Ashburn.
“We’ve had some pretty good setters come through here and Kelly spends a ton of time talking with and working with this person,” Dildine said. “I think that’s a large part of our success and if he’s going to invest that kind of time into an athlete and a person you better know what kind of person you’re getting. So there’s not going to be a rush to that. We’ve got to find the right one.”
Despite the recruiting restrictions, Dildine said she’s further along in her evaluations of players than in a normal year by eliminating all the travel time.
“I’m actually able to watch a lot more of the athletes we’re considering,” she said. “It’s odd, but it’s more efficient. At this point, frankly, we are probably ahead of schedule.
“The longer this goes till April that might be different. But right now I have checked in and have video and have made my own files of evaluations, performances of every single targeted prospect on our board. I don’t think if you asked me in a normal scenario if I would have that in my pocket on Feb. 3, no way. Right now I have a really good handle on where our top prospects are athletically.”
While she can’t directly communicate with any of those prospects yet, she tries to fill that void with social media and her own website where she talks about subjects of interest to recruits and their families.
Dildine pointed to a video produced this week by Bianca Miceli, the program’s brand manager, capturing the team sledding and playing a snowy game of kickball at Cherokee Heights Middle School. The video was posted on all the team’s social media outlets.
“Bianca’s been a really big factor in recruiting because we can’t communicate with age groups we would like to because of the rules change,” Dildine said. “The image and the story we tell on social media is going to be the perception that people are going to have of our program.
“Everyone knows we’re in snow. I think we’re the type of school and program that should appeal to the best talent in the country, even the world at this point. That includes warm-weather people and they know we have snow here and they should also know that we think that’s pretty freaking cool. I thought Bianca did a good job of capturing the moment and showing what Wisconsin is all about.”
Still, Dildine knows there’s nothing like watching players perform in person and then actually talking with them and getting to know them.
“I don’t think anything is more important than the actual conversations with the athletes and the families,” she said. “(Talent) is only a part of the piece that we consider when we want people to be a part of our program. We believe that there’s a certain type of person who is attracted to the type of program that we have and the culture that we have. That requires a lot of conversation and studying.
“We’re going to track the best talent in the country. If an athlete has the ability to help Wisconsin win championships and to maintain the culture that we have cultivated here, that’s who we’re going after.”
