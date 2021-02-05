'Every aspect of recruiting' has changed for powerhouse Badgers volleyball program

Despite the recruiting restrictions, Dildine said she’s further along in her evaluations of players than in a normal year by eliminating all the travel time.

“I’m actually able to watch a lot more of the athletes we’re considering,” she said. “It’s odd, but it’s more efficient. At this point, frankly, we are probably ahead of schedule.

“The longer this goes till April that might be different. But right now I have checked in and have video and have made my own files of evaluations, performances of every single targeted prospect on our board. I don’t think if you asked me in a normal scenario if I would have that in my pocket on Feb. 3, no way. Right now I have a really good handle on where our top prospects are athletically.”

While she can’t directly communicate with any of those prospects yet, she tries to fill that void with social media and her own website where she talks about subjects of interest to recruits and their families.

Dildine pointed to a video produced this week by Bianca Miceli, the program’s brand manager, capturing the team sledding and playing a snowy game of kickball at Cherokee Heights Middle School. The video was posted on all the team’s social media outlets.