Disappointed not to have Senior Day, Badgers' Molly Haggerty psyched to win Big Ten title and more

The No. 1 ranked Badgers (13-0) can wrap up the conference crown with a victory over Michigan (4-7) either Thursday night or Friday afternoon. It would be the third conference title since coach Kelly Sheffield arrived in 2013 and the seventh in program history. Penn State, Nebraska and Minnesota have each won two titles in that time. The last back-to-back champion was Penn State in 2012-13.

“Winning the Big Ten title means more than anything right now,” Haggerty said. “And when I think about the tournament I think about how we’re all dialed in because we know how much work we’ve put in since last spring. Now it’s our time to shine. We’ve been off for so long with matches being canceled and so much craziness so I think we have so much determination right now.”

As the matches gain importance, Sheffield expects Haggerty’s role in the team’s balanced offense will only grow.

“When the lights are brightest she’s as good a player as I’ve ever been around,” Sheffield said. “Not only does she not flinch in those moments, she lives for them. It is oxygen for her to play in big moments. She has no fear and I think things slow down for her and she executes.