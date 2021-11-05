Devyn Robinson overcomes errors to lead Badgers to sweep

Robinson hit .562 for the match with just one error in 16 attempts. The Badgers hit .309, while holding the Wildcats to a .156 mark.

Thomas-Ailara finished with a match-high 12 kills, as she’s recorded double-figures in kills in every match this season. But she hit just .128 for the match with seven errors in 39 swings.

“A player like that is going to get kills because they’re going to get set a lot,” Sheffield said. “She had some kills that were really impressive, but I think you’ll take .128. It’s not that she hits high but she works the court, she can go up and get a ball. She’s worth the price of admission herself.”

Robinson was the only Badgers player with double figures in kills. Sophomore Jade Demps had six kills, doing most of her damage on back row attacks. She also took her turn in the service rotation.

“I thought Jade had a really good match,” Sheffield said. “Serving has been something that she’s struggled with a little bit but has found a serve that kind of works for her and we got on some good runs. We were running her out of the backcourt quite a bit. That’s something where I think she can be a real weapon for us.”

Dana Rettke had five kills and three blocks to move into second place on the UW career list in both of those categories. She has 1,665 kills, surpassing Amy Lee (1,661) to trail just Sherisa Livingston (1,912). Her 673 blocks passed Taylor Reineke (671) and are just nine behind all-time leader Heather Dodaro (692).