Devyn Robinson overcomes errors to lead Badgers to sweep

An irritated Devyn Robinson can be a dangerous Devyn Robinson.
Northwestern found that out Friday night as Robinson led the No. 4 University of Wisconsin volleyball team to a 25-17, 25-21, 25-15 sweep of the Wildcats at Welsh-Ryan Arena in Evanston, Illinois.
Robinson topped the Badgers (19-2, 11-2 Big Ten) with 10 kills and four blocks and almost single-handedly wrapped up the second set.
The Wildcats (10-14, 5-8) were giving the Badgers all they could handle in that second set, taking a 21-20 lead when Robinson whiffed on an easy kill attempt.
But Robinson, a 6-foot-2 sophomore, responded by accounting for five points in a 6-0 run to finish the set. She started out with a kill and then had two solo blocks, the second one rejecting an attempt by Northwestern’s standout Temi Thomas-Ailara. After a Northwestern hitting error, Robinson closed things out with two more kills.
“That was great,” UW coach Kelly Sheffield said in his post-match radio interview. “I think she got a little bit irritated with herself and the number of errors she was making early on. Late with some blocks and trying to hammer a ball straight down on an open net and having that ball all over the net.
“That’s one of the things I love about her is that she comes back at you fierce. She doesn’t get small when she’s not playing at a level she’s expecting.”
Robinson hit .562 for the match with just one error in 16 attempts. The Badgers hit .309, while holding the Wildcats to a .156 mark.
Thomas-Ailara finished with a match-high 12 kills, as she’s recorded double-figures in kills in every match this season. But she hit just .128 for the match with seven errors in 39 swings.
“A player like that is going to get kills because they’re going to get set a lot,” Sheffield said. “She had some kills that were really impressive, but I think you’ll take .128. It’s not that she hits high but she works the court, she can go up and get a ball. She’s worth the price of admission herself.”
Robinson was the only Badgers player with double figures in kills. Sophomore Jade Demps had six kills, doing most of her damage on back row attacks. She also took her turn in the service rotation.
“I thought Jade had a really good match,” Sheffield said. “Serving has been something that she’s struggled with a little bit but has found a serve that kind of works for her and we got on some good runs. We were running her out of the backcourt quite a bit. That’s something where I think she can be a real weapon for us.”
Dana Rettke had five kills and three blocks to move into second place on the UW career list in both of those categories. She has 1,665 kills, surpassing Amy Lee (1,661) to trail just Sherisa Livingston (1,912). Her 673 blocks passed Taylor Reineke (671) and are just nine behind all-time leader Heather Dodaro (692).