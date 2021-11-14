Devyn Robinson leads Badgers women's volleyball team past Northwestern with career-high 19 kills

“We’re in first place. There ought to be some confidence in these guys, even as they’re growing and there’s a lot of young players and a lot of changeable parts. This team fights and it matters to them. It really matters to them. I don’t see them being worried. (We), as coaches, weren’t worried. If we can all just stay in the fight — coaches, players, fans, everybody — let’s get the momentum moving in the right direction.

“I was proud of the way they responded and I thought we did a lot of really good things today.”

Sophomore middle blocker Devyn Robinson played a major role in getting things going the right way for UW as she had a career-high 19 kills with just two errors in 26 attacks, hitting .654.

If there was any restlessness in the building, Robinson was oblivious to it.

“As soon as the first set was over I put it behind my mind and focused on the second set,” said Robinson, whose previous high was 18 kills. “OK, that happened, we come back stronger now, we fight, we’re on the attack.