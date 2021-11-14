Devyn Robinson leads Badgers women's volleyball team past Northwestern with career-high 19 kills

The anxiety level in the UW Field House on Sunday was almost palpable.
It spiked quickly in the first set when the University of Wisconsin volleyball team stumbled out of the blocks against Northwestern. It ebbed after an 8-1 run gave the Badgers the lead late in the set, only to rise again after they failed to convert on two set points and ultimately lost in extra points on back-to-back service aces.
But while the fans, with the memory of a rough home loss to Purdue on Friday still fresh, may have been getting stressed out, the UW players were safely tucked in their cone of confidence.
That played out over the rest of the match as the No. 4 Badgers responded with a 25-27, 25-14, 25-22, 25-20 victory over the Wildcats.
That kept the Badgers (21-3, 13-3 Big Ten) in a tie for first place with Nebraska. Minnesota was knocked out of its share of the lead with a loss to Purdue on Sunday.
In the process they demonstrated that they can bounce back from a less than optimal performance just a couple days earlier.
“I think this team showed the toughness that is in them in how they came out in game two,” coach Kelly Sheffield said. “There might’ve been a lot of nervousness in the building, but there wasn’t nervousness with these guys. There shouldn’t be nervousness. I mean, holy cow, these guys have lost one home match in the last three years or so.
“We’re in first place. There ought to be some confidence in these guys, even as they’re growing and there’s a lot of young players and a lot of changeable parts. This team fights and it matters to them. It really matters to them. I don’t see them being worried. (We), as coaches, weren’t worried. If we can all just stay in the fight — coaches, players, fans, everybody — let’s get the momentum moving in the right direction.
“I was proud of the way they responded and I thought we did a lot of really good things today.”
Sophomore middle blocker Devyn Robinson played a major role in getting things going the right way for UW as she had a career-high 19 kills with just two errors in 26 attacks, hitting .654.
If there was any restlessness in the building, Robinson was oblivious to it.
“As soon as the first set was over I put it behind my mind and focused on the second set,” said Robinson, whose previous high was 18 kills. “OK, that happened, we come back stronger now, we fight, we’re on the attack.
“I saw that Dana (Rettke) was struggling a little bit and I realized I had to pick it up for my team. It was really easy to play with each other because that’s been our focus this past week, playing with each other and lifting each other up. My team was doing a really good job of lifting me up so I felt like I had the confidence to go up there and swing at every ball.”
The Badgers also got a big match out of freshman Julia Orzol, who had 16 kills and 11 digs. She had to bounce back after a difficult first set when she gave up three service aces, including the two decisive ones at the end.
“I think you have to embrace the adversity and not let it change your attitude,” Orzol said. “How we respond to that is how we can control things. That is the most important thing.”
After some big offensive matches early in the season, Orzol has been held in check by teams of late. In the previous five matches she has averaged 2.12 kills per set and hit .090.
Orzol said she’s learned from that experience and Sheffield could see that play out during the match.
“I loved her aggressiveness,” he said. “I loved how she was working the court. She was hitting different areas, hitting different shots, working in some off-speed shots. That’s when she’s at her best, when she’s got a swagger to her and getting up there and working different areas of the court. Not playing safe, but playing smart.
“I thought her mental toughness coming out of the first set was great. She responded and her offensive repertoire was great.”
Rettke, coming off a match in which she had the lowest hitting percentage of her career (.045), got untracked after the first set and finished with 11 kills, hitting .364.