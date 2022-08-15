Defending national champion Wisconsin grabs top-5 ranking in preseason poll

The reigning national champion University of Wisconsin volleyball team is ranked No. 3 in the American Volleyball Coaches Association Top 25 preseason poll released Monday.

Big Ten Conference rival Nebraska, which lost to UW in the 2021 NCAA championship match, is ranked No. 1 to start the season, followed by Texas. Louisville, which lost to the Badgers in the national semifinals, is ranked No. 4 while Minnesota rounds out the top five.

Nebraska received 24 first-place votes from the panel of 64 coaches, three fewer than Texas received. But the Cornhuskers totaled 1,538 points, to 1,528 for the Longhorns.

The Badgers received 12 first-place votes and finished with 1,439 points. Louisville got the remaining first-place vote.

Pittsburgh is ranked No. 6, followed by Ohio State, Washington, Georgia Tech and BYU in the top 10.

Three other Big Ten teams made the Top 25: Purdue at No. 13, Illinois No. 17 and Penn State No. 20.

The Badgers will have something of a new look this season with the loss of five fifth-year seniors, including All-Americans Dana Rettke, Sydney Hilley and Lauren Barnes, along with Grace Loberg and Giorgia Civita.

Returning starters from that team include Julia Orzol, Devyn Robinson and Anna Smrek.

A year ago the Badgers were ranked No. 2 in the preseason poll behind Texas.

UW, which was picked to win the Big Ten title by the conference coaches in their poll earlier this month, will hold its annual Red-White Scrimmage at noon Saturday at the UW Field House. Admission is free.

The Badgers open the regular season on August 26 at TCU in Fort Worth, Texas, as part of the Big Ten/Big 12 Challenge. They will meet Baylor the following day.

The home opener will be Sept. 2 against Marquette and features the dropping of the national championship banner.

Single-match tickets for all home matches go on sale Tuesday.