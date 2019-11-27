Weather Alert

...VERY WINDY TODAY... ...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... A WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING. * TIMING...THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON. * WINDS...SOUTHWEST 25 TO 35 MPH WITH GUSTS TO 45 TO 50 MPH. WINDS BECOME WEST THEN NORTHWEST THIS AFTERNOON. * IMPACTS...DRIVING DIFFICULTIES ESPECIALLY ON NORTH TO SOUTH ROADS. SCATTERED TREE LIMBS MAY COME DOWN. LOOSE, LIGHT WEIGHT OBJECTS WILL BE BLOWN AROUND. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A WIND ADVISORY MEANS THAT WINDS OF 45 MPH OR GREATER ARE EXPECTED. WINDS THIS STRONG CAN MAKE DRIVING DIFFICULT... ESPECIALLY FOR HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES ON NORTH TO SOUTH ROADS. USE EXTRA CAUTION. &&