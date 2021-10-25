Dana Rettke's stellar weekend leads to Big Ten volleyball honor

The University of Wisconsin and Nebraska fittingly captured all the Big Ten Conference weekly volleyball awards in advance of their first-place showdown Wednesday.
UW’s Dana Rettke was named Player of the Week and Sydney Hilley was tabbed co-Setter of the Week. Nebraska’s Nicklin Hames was the other co-Setter of the Week and libero Lexi Rodriguez received both Defensive Player and Freshman of the Week honors.
Rettke averaged 4.44 kills and 1.11 blocks per set, hitting .536 to lead the Badgers over Ohio State and Penn State over the weekend. She had a season-high 24 kills in the five-set victory over Penn State. It’s her second Player of the Week honor this season and the 11th of her career, the third most in conference history.
Hilley averaged 12.00 assists, 3.00 digs and 0.89 blocks per set, recording 65 assists and 18 digs against the Nittany Lions. It’s her fourth Setter honor of the season and the 16th of her career.
The Badgers (17-1, 9-1 Big Ten) are ranked No. 3 in both the American Volleyball Coaches Association poll and the NCAA’s RPI list this week. The RPI position, which is a factor in tournament seeding, is one spot higher than the previous week.
Texas and Louisville remain 1-2 in the coaches’ poll. Nebraska (16-3, 10-0) moved up three spots to No. 6. Other Big Ten teams in the top 25: No. 9 Ohio State; No. 11 Minnesota; No. 12 Purdue and No. 13 Penn State.