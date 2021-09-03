Dana Rettke powers Badgers volleyball team to second sweep of Dayton

“Going into tonight I think we all had a good mindset of what we needed to do and the adjustments we needed to make. Overall, I think the team responded really well. There’s always points to be had and that’s what we’re going to dial in on the rest of the season.”

Sophomore Jade Demps, filling in for freshman Julia Orzol at outside hitter for the second consecutive match, was determined to make her presence felt on Friday. Thanks in part to a little push from Sheffield.

“Coach called me out last night,” Demps said. “He was like, ‘Man, your presence just wasn’t there.’ I took a lot of time yesterday and today just thinking about that and what I needed to do and what my team needed from me. I basically went with the attitude that I’m going to leave it all on the court and just go as hard as I can.”

Demps had a clean offensive night with seven kills and no errors, hitting .389. She also got some opportunities to play the back row and contributed three digs and handled four serves successfully.

“From last year to this year I’ve been working a lot on perfecting my all-around game because I know there will be a time where I’m going to try to get in six rotations, so I have to be ready for that,” Demps said.