Dana Rettke named Badgers' first Big Ten Conference Female Athlete of the Year since 1997

Rettke, a 6-foot-8 junior middle blocker from Riverside, Illinois, was named the 2019 Big Ten Player of the Year after she helped lead the Badgers to the conference championship. The Badgers then advanced to the NCAA national championship match and she was selected to both the NCAA championship All-Tournament team and the NCAA regional All-Tournament team.

Rettke became just the second Badger to be selected a first-team All-American three times, joining Lauren Carlini.

“There are a lot of big-time athletes in this conference,” UW coach Kelly Sheffield said. “For Dana to earn this honor is quite impressive, especially considering it’s been 20 years since the last Badger has achieved it.”

All four of the Badgers’ previous female recipients were cross country/track athletes — Cathy Branta in 1985, Stephanie Herbst in 1986, Suzy Favor in 1988-89-90 and Butler, who shared the honor with Minnesota swimmer Gretchen Hegener.

Rettke becomes the fourth volleyball player to be selected and the first since Penn State’s Megan Hodge was chosen in 2010.