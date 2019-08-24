Dana Rettke had 16 kills for the White team and Molly Haggerty countered with 15 kills for the Red as the teams played to a 2-2 draw in the University of Wisconsin volleyball team’s annual Red vs. White scrimmage the UW Field House on Saturday.
The Red team, with junior Sydney Hilley setting, won the first set 28-26 and the third 26-24. The White team, with freshman Izzy Ashburn and senior Mallory Dixon sharing setting duties, won the second set 25-20 and the fourth 25-23 to pull out the tie.
Coach Kelly Sheffield said he was pleased with the performances he saw on on both sides of the net.
“I thought everyone had their moments and there will be a lot of things that we’ll be able to learn from that,” Sheffield said. “What I liked is our ability to bounce back after errors and not dwelling on that. That was one thing that jumped out at me.”
Rettke, a junior, had seven blocks to lead the White team, while redshirt sophomore Danielle Hart matched that total for the Red team, which also got six blocks each from Hilley and junior Nicole Shanahan.
Junior Grace Loberg contributed 14 kills for the White team while redshirt senior Madison Duello chipped in with 11 for the Red.
Junior Lauren Barnes, a transfer from Minnesota, led all players with 20 digs for the Red, while senior Tiffany Clark led the White with 17.
“I don’t think anyone jumped out and showed anything that we have not seen in practice,” Sheffield said. “A couple players that had a rough going early on settled down and played better as the match went on.
“I thought everybody had the right mentality. You could tell everybody was having fun. The players were having fun out there, the fans were having fun and I certainly was having fun. It was a good, fun match to start.”
Former Badger Kelli Bates returned to play for the Red team and contributed seven kills and two blocks.
The Badgers open the regular season Friday against Florida State in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge in Chapel Hill, North Carolina.