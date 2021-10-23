Dana Rettke, Julia Orzol lead No. 3 Badgers volleyball team past No. 14 Penn State

The University of Wisconsin volleyball team was pushed to the limit but came up with an extra push at the end to win a thrilling five-set match over Penn State on Saturday night at the UW Field House.
Dana Rettke had a season-high 24 kills and freshman Julia Orzol a career-best 19 kills to lead the No. 3 Badgers past the No. 14 Nittany Lions 25-27, 32-30, 20-25, 25-23, 15-7.
Sophomore Devyn Robinson had a double-double, including her second straight match with 10 blocks, to go along with 11 kills.
The Badgers (17-1, 9-1 Big Ten) hit .222 for the match, while the Nittany Lions (14-6, 7-3) hit .185, including .050 and .053 in the last two sets.
Libero Lauren Barnes had a career-high 29 digs and matched her best mark with three service aces.
Penn State was led by its dynamic duo of middle blocker Kaitlyn Hord with 21 kills and opposite Jonni Parker with 20.
The Badgers appeared to be in command at several junctures of the first set, reaching set point at 24-21. But the Nittany Lions went on a 4-0 run to take a 25-24 lead. The Badgers tied it on a Penn State attack error but the Nittany Lions closed it out with a kill and a block of a Robinson attack.
The Badgers again seemed to have things well in hand in the second set, leading 13-7 and 19-13. But Penn State again had an answer, starting with a 5-0 run to get within one at 19-18.
UW got to set point at 24-23 and three more times, only to see Penn State survive. The Lions got to set point twice before the Badgers finally put it away with kills by Orzol and Rettke.
In set 3 it was Penn State that jumped out to the advantage, building up to a 21-14 lead. The Badgers mounted a comeback with a 6-0 run that included two service aces by Lauren Barnes.
That got UW to within one at 21-20 before a service error triggered a closing 4-0 run for Penn State that included two kills by Parker.
Set 4 followed a familiar pattern as UW opened up a 16-10 lead behind seven kills by Orzol. Penn State whittled away at that lead, twice pulling to within three points, the last time at 21-18.
The Badgers stretched the lead back to 23-18 but the Nittany Lions again refused to quit, responding with a 3-0 run to make it 23-21. UW got to set point at 24-21 but Penn State answered with two points before Orzol finished things off with her ninth kill of the set. She accounted for nine of UW’s 14 kills in the set.
The Badgers jumped out to a quick 5-1 lead in the decisive fifth set on kills by Orzol and Rettke and three Penn State hitting errors. A 3-0 run capped by an ace by Izzy Ashburn made it 9-3 and the Badgers controlled things the rest of the way with the help of two kills by Jade Demps and an ace by Hilley. Freshman Anna Smrek finished off a final 3-0 run with a kill.