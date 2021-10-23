Dana Rettke, Julia Orzol lead No. 3 Badgers volleyball team past No. 14 Penn State

UW got to set point at 24-23 and three more times, only to see Penn State survive. The Lions got to set point twice before the Badgers finally put it away with kills by Orzol and Rettke.

In set 3 it was Penn State that jumped out to the advantage, building up to a 21-14 lead. The Badgers mounted a comeback with a 6-0 run that included two service aces by Lauren Barnes.

That got UW to within one at 21-20 before a service error triggered a closing 4-0 run for Penn State that included two kills by Parker.

Set 4 followed a familiar pattern as UW opened up a 16-10 lead behind seven kills by Orzol. Penn State whittled away at that lead, twice pulling to within three points, the last time at 21-18.

The Badgers stretched the lead back to 23-18 but the Nittany Lions again refused to quit, responding with a 3-0 run to make it 23-21. UW got to set point at 24-21 but Penn State answered with two points before Orzol finished things off with her ninth kill of the set. She accounted for nine of UW’s 14 kills in the set.