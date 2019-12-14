Curtain call: Seniors on Badgers volleyball team enjoy special moment in front of home crowd

As coach Kelly Sheffield pushed his five seniors toward center court for a curtain call after the University of Wisconsin volleyball team’s victory over Nebraska in the NCAA regional final Saturday, M.E. Dodge had a flashback to a similar scene during her freshman season.
On that occasion it was seniors Lauren Carlini and Haleigh Nelson who took a tearful bow before the Badgers faithful following a crushing five-set loss to eventual national champion Stanford.
The difference was not lost on Dodge, who got to enjoy that special moment with her fellow seniors Madison Duello, Tiffany Clark, Sarah Dodd and Mallory Dixon.
“There were so many emotions coming from tonight that I never would’ve imagined,” Dodge said. “It started right when we won and then when the seniors got to get their moment. That was bittersweet.
“That actually reminded me of the 2016 seniors with Lauren Carlini and Haleigh Nelson. It didn’t end how they wanted it to and I didn’t want that feeling tonight. I’m so glad we came out on top and I know the seniors are just thrilled that this how we went out in the Field House.”
These seniors and their younger teammates will be part of just the third team in UW history to play in the NCAA final four, as they face top-seed Baylor on Thursday night in the national semifinals in Pittsburgh.
The Badgers first got to the final four in 2000, advancing to the final before losing to Nebraska in its first season under former UW coach John Cook.
Carlini and Nelson were freshmen in 2013 when the Badgers made a surprising run to the final four in Seattle during Sheffield’s first season at UW.
“This team has probably been through the battles a little bit more than maybe that team was,” Sheffield said. “I think that team was kind of the — you know, the underdog, Rocky story, or Hoosiers, pick whatever you want to go with.”
This year’s Badgers were picked as the Big Ten favorite at the start of the season. And after a bumpy start in which they went 4-4 in a tough non-conference season, they stepped up at the start of Big Ten play, setting a school record by winning their first 13 matches and capturing the title with an 18-2 record.
Along the way they learned some important lessons. One of those came in the final weekend of the season when they had a chance to wrap up the title at Penn State, only to let a 2-0 lead get away. They managed to clinch a share of the title the next night with a win over Rutgers and got the crown outright when Penn State lost to Minnesota.
The lesson, according to redshirt sophomore Danielle Hart, is to not get ahead of yourself.
“I don’t think reality has hit yet that we’re going to the final four,” Hart said. “I’m just staying in the present moment and enjoying the ride. It’s so easy to get caught up in it.
“I think this team learned that with the Penn State loss for the Big Ten championship. It’s just how easy that moment you’ve been dreaming of is right at your fingertips and if you don’t stay in the present moment you can lose it. We’ve learned that lesson and we’re ready to keep going.”
So while the Badgers eventually will turn their attention toward a Baylor team that has beaten them in each of the past two seasons, Saturday was a day for savoring.
“For me, it was really special,” Clark said. “It was my last game in the Field House. Just to appreciate the feel from the fans at the end, it's really hard to explain the feeling. It's surreal. I feel like I'm on a cloud right now. It's a good feeling.”
Redshirt senior Madison Duello, the most veteran member of the team, did her best to bask in the sensory overload.
“I was totally fine until the seniors stood out there and then I kind of lost it,” Duello said. “The fans were amazing and they made it that much more special.”
While the Badgers have sold out all their home matches this season, Duello said she could feel a higher level of excitement from the crowd when the tournament started last week. And that level reached a new peak on Saturday.
“You definitely feel it out there,” she said. “The place is shaking and I get the chills out there when there was a good play. They give us the momentum, even when we’re down. They start cheering and that gets us back in the match.
“It’s special. We’ve still got one week together and we’re going to enjoy every moment.”
