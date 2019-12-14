Curtain call: Seniors on Badgers volleyball team enjoy special moment in front of home crowd

These seniors and their younger teammates will be part of just the third team in UW history to play in the NCAA final four, as they face top-seed Baylor on Thursday night in the national semifinals in Pittsburgh.

The Badgers first got to the final four in 2000, advancing to the final before losing to Nebraska in its first season under former UW coach John Cook.

Carlini and Nelson were freshmen in 2013 when the Badgers made a surprising run to the final four in Seattle during Sheffield’s first season at UW.

“This team has probably been through the battles a little bit more than maybe that team was,” Sheffield said. “I think that team was kind of the — you know, the underdog, Rocky story, or Hoosiers, pick whatever you want to go with.”

This year’s Badgers were picked as the Big Ten favorite at the start of the season. And after a bumpy start in which they went 4-4 in a tough non-conference season, they stepped up at the start of Big Ten play, setting a school record by winning their first 13 matches and capturing the title with an 18-2 record.