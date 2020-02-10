Crowd size grows 7.5% for Wisconsin Badgers volleyball home matches in 2019

The spectator count for University of Wisconsin volleyball matches at the UW Field House has never been higher than it was during the 2019 season.

During a run to the Big Ten Conference championship and the NCAA title game, the Badgers played in front of an average of 5,086 fans in home matches, a 7.5% increase over the 2018 season.

UW sold out all 17 home matches in 2019, with an announced attendance of 7,052 each time. The announced attendance for volleyball is the number of tickets distributed, and the Badgers ranked second nationally behind Nebraska in that average.

But the true count of spectators is in the number of tickets scanned at the Field House gates. By that number, 28% of tickets went unused in the 2019 season.

The unused percentage was down from 31% in 2018 and 36% in 2017.