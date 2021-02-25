COVID-19 issues postpone Badgers volleyball games against No. 4 Nebraska

The top-ranked University of Wisconsin volleyball team's matches Friday and Saturday against No. 4 Nebraska at the UW Field House have been postponed because of COVID-19 issues.

The Badgers said in a statement the decision was mutual between the teams. UW did not identify whether it or Nebraska had the COVID-19 concerns.

UW (10-0) played at Michigan State last weekend. On Thursday, the Spartans also postponed this week's games because of COVID-19 issues within their team.

"We are disappointed for our players and fans that we won't be able to play this weekend but the health and safety of all of the players is what's most important," Badgers coach Kelly Sheffield said in a team release.

UW and Nebraska will work with the Big Ten to reschedule the matches.

