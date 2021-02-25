 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
COVID-19 issues postpone Badgers volleyball games against No. 4 Nebraska
0 comments
topical alert top story

COVID-19 issues postpone Badgers volleyball games against No. 4 Nebraska

{{featured_button_text}}
uw volleyball

UW middle blocker Dana Rettke hits past the defense of Purdue's Maddy Chinn in the third set of a Jan. 22 game.

 JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL

The top-ranked University of Wisconsin volleyball team's matches Friday and Saturday against No. 4 Nebraska at the UW Field House have been postponed because of COVID-19 issues.

The Badgers said in a statement the decision was mutual between the teams. UW did not identify whether it or Nebraska had the COVID-19 concerns.

UW (10-0) played at Michigan State last weekend. On Thursday, the Spartans also postponed this week's games because of COVID-19 issues within their team.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

"We are disappointed for our players and fans that we won't be able to play this weekend but the health and safety of all of the players is what's most important," Badgers coach Kelly Sheffield said in a team release.

UW and Nebraska will work with the Big Ten to reschedule the matches. 

Photos: Top-ranked UW opens season with sweep of Purdue

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics