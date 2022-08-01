Content partnership expands Big Ten volleyball exposure globally

CHICAGO — The Big Ten Conference is taking its volleyball act worldwide.

The Big Ten Network on Monday announced what it called a groundbreaking partnership with Volleyball World to extend coverage of the conference across the globe.

As a result of the agreement, more than 70 Big Ten volleyball matches will appear on VolleyballWorld.tv, including nearly 50 televised BTN matches and 28 from B1G+. In addition, “At The Net,” the BTN series focusing on behind-the-scenes looks at the personalities in the conference, will be available.

The announcement was made as the Big Ten held its first ever Media Day for volleyball, becoming the first conference to hold such an event for a sport other than football or basketball.

Volleyball World is a new entity that has taken over the operation of international indoor volleyball and pro beach volleyball.

"Volleyball World's emerging platform provides an excellent opportunity to deliver elite-level volleyball content to new and existing fans," said Michael Calderon, senior vice president, programming and digital media at BTN. "Since launching last year, Volleyball World has established itself as the premier destination for the international volleyball community and we are excited for the role Big Ten volleyball can play in the growth of the game."

Volleyball World’s connection with the Big Ten came one day after it announced a deal to share content with VolleyballMag.com, which covers U.S. indoor and beach volleyball.

Lee Feinswog, publisher and editor of VolleyballMag.com, said the exposure provided by Volleyball World will have a major impact on the conference in terms of international recruiting. He noted that his site has about 50,000 Twitter followers and 20,000 on Instagram, while Volleyball World has 360,000 on Twitter and over a million on Instagram.

“There’s a lot of really good players internationally who have the ability to play in the United States but just never understood the opportunity,” Feinswog said. “Now they’re going to watch the Big Ten, so where else are they going to go? They’re not going to go to the ACC or the SEC, they’re going to go to the Big Ten because this is going to be their first exposure. So this is going to be truly huge. Exposure obviously translates to recruiting and recruiting is all that matters.”

Finn Taylor, Volleyball World CEO, said: "Our partnership with the Big Ten Network represents a next step in our continued mission of connecting volleyball fans in the U.S. and around the world to the sport they love."

Nebraska coach John Cook said he’s still trying to process the impact of the collaboration, but it likely will improve the conference’s perception abroad.

“I've noticed in the past, a lot of the international coaches and clubs really don't respect — they think college volleyball is like college volleyball in Europe or Germany or France; it's like a club team in a university,” Cook said. “So I don't know how much they really respect the level of play that we have here.”

TV schedule

The Badgers will have 14 matches televised this season, 12 on BTN and two on ESPN2. The TV schedule includes: Sept. 2, vs. Marquette, 8 p.m.; Sept. 16 vs. Florida, 7 p.m.; Sept. 25 at Minnesota, 7 p.m.; Sept. 30 vs. Penn State, 8 p.m.; Oct. 5 at Indiana, 7 p.m.; Oct. 8 at Purdue, 7 p.m.; Oct. 16 vs. Michigan, noon (ESPN2); Oct. 23 at Michigan, noon (ESPN2); Oct. 26 vs. Nebraska, 8 p.m.; Oct. 29 vs. Minnesota, TBD; Nov. 3 or 4 at Illinois, TBD; Nov. 19 at Penn State, 6 or 7 p.m.; Nov. 25 at Nebraska, 7 p.m.; Nov. 26 at Ohio State, 6 p.m.