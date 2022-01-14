Competitiveness, drive helped sell Badgers volleyball coach Kelly Sheffield on transfer Caroline Crawford

“She’s been a part of stuff like that and wants to continue to do stuff like that,” Sheffield said. “Just talking with her I felt that personality-wise there was a good fit.”

Crawford also gives the Badgers some needed depth in the middle, with Danielle Hart planning to return after suffering a torn ACL in September.

“Although Danielle’s rehab is going really well, you don’t know how things like that are going to respond,” Sheffield said. “It allows us, even if more from a practice perspective, to not put so much on her right out of the gate. It also gives us more options on how we want to utilize Devyn and Anna (Smrek).

“I think she can be a really good blocker and has a good chance of being out on the court this season. She’s clearly one of the better middles that was out there and she has three more years. I think she’s going to do a really good job of fitting in with what we’re trying to do here.”

Portal perspective