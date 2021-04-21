Collision course: Badgers volleyball team ready for Texas in national semifinal match

Texas won its second national title in 2012 and lost in the title match in 2015 (Nebraska) and 2016 (Stanford). But this is its first time back to the final four since then, an uncomfortable drought for a program like that.

“It feels like five years,” Elliott said of the gap, while reminding the questioner that it’s only been four seasons. “You start getting accustomed and you think, oh year, it’s automatic we’re going to get back to the final four. But we knew how tough it was and our last couple years our teams haven’t hit the numbers that we’ve been looking at from a statistical standpoint to get to the final four.

“This is something we don’t take for granted. It’s extremely hard, especially with the parity and the level of athletes that keep coming into this game.”

Those who have survived and those who have gone home have shared a unique experience with this year’s tournament all held in Omaha, with matches at the convention center until Monday’s Elite Eight matches at the arena.

Teams have been living in a COVID bubble, many of them in the same hotel a couple blocks from the site of the matches.

“It’s been cool and it’s been crazy, probably a little bit of both of those,” Sheffield said.