After tying for seventh in last year’s Big Ten Conference race, the University of Wisconsin volleyball team is picked to finish second this year.
The Badgers, who were 11-9 in Big Ten matches in 2017, are picked to finish behind reigning NCAA and Big Ten champion Nebraska in a poll of league coaches released Tuesday.
Minnesota, which finished third, is picked to finish third again. Penn State is picked fourth followed by Illinois. The Illini are followed by Michigan, Purdue, Ohio State, Michigan State, Iowa, Northwestern, Indiana, Maryland and Rutgers.
UW hosts its annual Red vs. White Scrimmage at 1 p.m. Saturday in the UW Field House. Doors open at noon and admission is free.
The season opens Aug. 24-25 at the Big Ten/ACC Challenge in the Target Center, the site of the 2018 NCAA championships, in Minneapolis. The Badgers host No. 3 Texas in their home opener on Sept. 1 in the Field House.
Rettke, Williams honored: The volleyball team also landed two players on the Big Ten’s preseason team, including unanimous selection Dana Rettke. The 6-foot-8 middle blocker was named the National Player of the Year by three organizations following last season and was named Big Ten Freshman of the Year.
Senior Tionna Williams, a two-time All-Big Ten selection, also was named to the preseason team for the second-straight year.
The preseason team includes Ali Bastianelli and Jordyn Poulter of Illinois; Taylor Louis of Iowa; Carly Skjodt of Michigan; Alexis Hart, Stephanie Samedy and Samantha Seliger-Swenson of Minnesota; Mikaela Foecke and Kenzie Maloney of Nebraska; Taylor Leath and Kendall White of Penn State; and Sherridan Atkinson (Purdue).
Badgers men's soccer wins preseason opener
The 12th-ranked Badgers defeated Eastern Illinois 2-0 at McClimon Field in the first of two preseason scrimmages.
UW will host Illinois-Chicago on Saturday.
The Badgers, who won the Big Ten tournament championship last year, open their regular season Aug. 24 at Grand Canyon University in Phoenix.