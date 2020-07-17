Challenge of national title brings Giorgia Civita to Badgers volleyball program

But last summer she injured her knee for the third time, leading her to ultimately seek a new direction for her career.

Civita will have at least one year of eligibility at UW and plans to appeal to the NCAA for a sixth year. That was the plan had she stayed at WIchita State. “They all told me I have a super high chance because you have two medical hardships,” she said.

Civita is completing her work to graduate from WSU with a degree in business management and plans to pursue a graduate degree at UW.

She expects to arrive in Madison in the next week or so and has been encouraged by the welcoming messages she has received from her new teammates.

“It’s a mix of emotions,” Civita said. “There’s excitement and stress at the same time because you have stuff to prove. When you have a new chapter in your life you’re as excited as you can be, but at the same time, you’re kind of scared because you’re doing something that you don’t really know where you’re going. I was kind of scared walking into a team where I don’t know anyone. But they’ve all been super friendly.”

She also understands that she will be stepping into a different culture, with intense competition for playing time. That’s just how she likes it.