Challenge of national title brings Giorgia Civita to Badgers volleyball program

After four record breaking but injury plagued years at Wichita State, Giorgia Civita figured it was time for something new.
She knew she needed a more challenging situation if she were to realize her potential as a volleyball player.
“I think I was just at a place in my life where I didn’t have any more challenges,” Civita said.
Civita (pronounced CHEE-vuh-tuh) is confident she has done something to correct that by deciding to transfer to the University of Wisconsin, where she could well play an important role in the Badgers’ pursuit of a national championship.
“I thought it would be like playing at a different volleyball level than what I’ve been used to,” said Civita, a 5-foot-6 libero from Milan, Italy. “This is a team that almost every year goes to the Final Four or almost. They have high expectations from the teammates.
“From talking to the coaches it seemed like everybody has a championship mentality. It’s like everyone is going to keep you accountable. That’s different than what I was used to when I was maybe the one trying to keep everyone accountable. Everyone was maybe not motivated as much as a team like this one.”
Civita, the Libero of the Year in the American Athletic Conference in 2018, should provide some experience and competition to the backcourt for the Badgers, who lost regulars Tiffany Clark and M.E. Dodge to graduation.
"Giorgia is a baller,” UW coach Kelly Sheffield said. “She loves the game and she loves being in the gym. One of the things that jumps out at you while watching her play is her ability to read the game. She has a lot of range in serve receive and has really nice touch and feel. Defensively she also covers a lot of real estate.
"She's been out for a good portion of the past year, but she has a lot of experience playing the game and has the ability to help us out at some point. I'm looking forward to getting a chance to work with her."
Civita, coming off her third torn ACL that caused her to sit out the 2019 season, decided to enter the NCAA transfer portal in May. She said UW and USC were the first schools to contact her and she also talked with Penn State and Florida, among others.
She said she was impressed by what she saw of the Badgers last year on their run to the NCAA championship match and liked the coaches’ emphasis on defense.
Civita knows something about playing defense.
She earned numerous Best Libero honors in her native Italy, including Best Libero of Italy for two years, and played for the Italian National U18 team.
With the help of her brother Luca, she put together a highlight video to send to college programs in the United States, catching the attention of the Wichita State coaching staff.
She arrived in Wichita, suffering from some culture shock and speaking no English.
“Coming from Milan it was kind of hard for me here,” she said.
Assistant coach Sean Carter worked with her every day before and after practice to teach her the English she would need for volleyball. The rest she picked up on her own.
“I was just learning from being around people,” she said. “After my first semester I could understand what people were saying but it was hard for them to understand me. But I feel like my English was getting better year after year.”
Civita had an immediate impact on the court, averaging 3.62 digs per set in her first 11 matches, twice earning Missouri Valley Conference Freshman of the Week honors. But she then suffered a torn right ACL, the same knee she had injured previously in Italy.
She returned in 2017 and averaged 5.22 digs per set as the Shockers posted a 29-4 record, including a 20-0 mark in the AAC, and earned the No. 16 overall seed in the NCAA tournament and hosted first- and second-round matches for the first time in school history.
The team struggled in 2018 but Civita flourished as she set school records for digs (728) and digs per set (5.78) while earning AAC Libero of the Year honors. During that season Wichita State coach Chris Lamb said “she’ll be on the Mount Rushmore of Shocker volleyball players.”
But last summer she injured her knee for the third time, leading her to ultimately seek a new direction for her career.
Civita will have at least one year of eligibility at UW and plans to appeal to the NCAA for a sixth year. That was the plan had she stayed at WIchita State. “They all told me I have a super high chance because you have two medical hardships,” she said.
Civita is completing her work to graduate from WSU with a degree in business management and plans to pursue a graduate degree at UW.
She expects to arrive in Madison in the next week or so and has been encouraged by the welcoming messages she has received from her new teammates.
“It’s a mix of emotions,” Civita said. “There’s excitement and stress at the same time because you have stuff to prove. When you have a new chapter in your life you’re as excited as you can be, but at the same time, you’re kind of scared because you’re doing something that you don’t really know where you’re going. I was kind of scared walking into a team where I don’t know anyone. But they’ve all been super friendly.”
She also understands that she will be stepping into a different culture, with intense competition for playing time. That’s just how she likes it.
“It seems like the culture kind of aligns with how I was used to before I came to the States,” Civita said. “It’s kind of like volleyball really matters. The way they treat each other is like a professional way and they keep each one accountable.
“Everyone is super competitive and that motivates you to get better and you push each other. It’s not like a lower level school where maybe some people just go for fun. When you come here it’s more competitive and there’s the mentality of being a winner. That’s all I knew growing up.”
She’s also done a little advance research on her new home and didn’t dispute the suggestion that she will find it a cooler place than her first American home.
“I don’t think it’s that hard to be cooler than Wichita, I’m not going to lie,” she said. “I’m excited so I can experience more of the American life. I’ve heard it gets cold in the winter. It sounds like it’s a cute little city.”
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.