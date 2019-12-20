Cardinal bring recent, vast title history into NCAA volleyball final against Badgers

“I think for a lot of us that's still one of our favorite matches, in my career,” said Gray, a key part of the nucleus of that group along with Kathryn Plummer, Audriana Fitzmorris and Morgan Hentz. “I think that match instilled a lot of confidence in us and still does to this day and shows you how much you can kind of grit it out and defend and come back from anything, especially in a packed Field House.

“It's a long time later. It's a very different team. A cool memory and now it's looking forward to a new Wisconsin team we're playing against.”

The UW team that will face Stanford has three players who were on the court in that earlier match — Molly Haggerty, M.E. Dodge and Sarah Dodd.

For Haggerty, that match would hold far less enjoyable memories. Not only did it end her freshman season in disappointment, for a time she wondered if it would be the last of her career.

“I would say that was one of the worst in my life,” said Haggerty, who underwent back surgery soon after and had to sit out the next season while recovering. “It’s still kind of hard to swallow. I was in so much pain, but I was doing everything I could just to push through because I knew how big of a match it was.