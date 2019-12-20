Cardinal bring recent, vast title history into NCAA volleyball final against Badgers

PITTSBURGH — For better or worse, some athletic events become more memorable than others.
And then there are some contests that alter the course of history in a sport.
Such was the case when the University of Wisconsin volleyball team met Stanford in the Elite Eight of the 2016 NCAA tournament.
The No. 3 seed Badgers, led by All-American seniors Lauren Carlini and Haleigh Nelson, won the first two sets in front of a roaring crowd at the UW Field House and seemed poised to close out their storied careers with another trip to the Final Four.
But then the No. 6 Cardinal, led by senior star Inky Ajanaku and a precocious group of gifted freshmen, rallied to win the last three sets and went on to capture the seventh title in school history.
That freshman class is making its fourth consecutive appearance in the Final Four and will be going for its third championship Saturday night against the Badgers.
“What they’ve done is really, really impressive,” UW coach Kelly Sheffield said. “They haven’t missed a beat and it feels like it started a little bit with us at our place, but they’ve had a legendary career, that group.”
Stanford setter Jenna Gray couldn’t suppress a smile when that match was brought up.
“I think for a lot of us that's still one of our favorite matches, in my career,” said Gray, a key part of the nucleus of that group along with Kathryn Plummer, Audriana Fitzmorris and Morgan Hentz. “I think that match instilled a lot of confidence in us and still does to this day and shows you how much you can kind of grit it out and defend and come back from anything, especially in a packed Field House.
“It's a long time later. It's a very different team. A cool memory and now it's looking forward to a new Wisconsin team we're playing against.”
The UW team that will face Stanford has three players who were on the court in that earlier match — Molly Haggerty, M.E. Dodge and Sarah Dodd.
For Haggerty, that match would hold far less enjoyable memories. Not only did it end her freshman season in disappointment, for a time she wondered if it would be the last of her career.
“I would say that was one of the worst in my life,” said Haggerty, who underwent back surgery soon after and had to sit out the next season while recovering. “It’s still kind of hard to swallow. I was in so much pain, but I was doing everything I could just to push through because I knew how big of a match it was.
“That game stuck with me after my surgery because I didn’t know if that was going to be the last game I played in. I had Stanford as the screen saver on my phone for quite a while.”
Haggerty could only watch from the sidelines the following year when the Cardinal again ended the Badgers’ season in the Sweet 16 at Stanford.
“That was really hard to watch,” she said. “Now being able to play them again, I’m really excited.”
Saturday’s championship match brings together two experienced teams that have established themselves as the two best teams in the nation.
The Badgers, who are making their third appearance in the final as they seek their first title, don’t have the championship pedigree of the Cardinal, who are trying to add to their record of eight titles in their 17th final appearance.
But Sheffield firmly believes his team, with a core of experienced juniors and seniors and toughened by a challenging schedule, will be able to match the Cardinal’s mindset.
“Our team’s not going to flinch,” he said. “That doesn't mean that we're going to win. That other team on the other side of the net is a special team. Very well coached. They'll come in with a lot of confidence.
“I'd be surprised if the stage is too big for our group either. They're handling the tighter moments better than they had earlier in the season. When things are close, we're fine. We seem to be comfortable in that environment.”
Each team is led by an All-American setter — UW’s Sydney Hilley and Stanford’s Gray. Each has a dynamic libero — UW’s Tiffany Clark and Stanford’s Hentz. Each has a dominant attacker — UW middle Dana Rettke and Stanford’s Plummer. And each has an accomplished group of complementary players, any of whom can step up and become a difference-maker.
“It's two really good teams that believe in themselves playing really good volleyball right now,” Sheffield said. “I think for the first time all season both teams seem pretty healthy, and I think that's going to make it pretty fun.”
